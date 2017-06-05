Travis Body & Trailer Adds Florida Utility Trailers, Inc. to North American Dealer Network

HOUSTON (June 5, 2017) – Travis Body & Trailer, Houston, a leading manufacturer of aluminum end dump, bottom dump, transfer and specialty dump trailers and bodies, has added Florida Utility Trailers, Inc. to its network in North America.

Florida Utility Trailers, Inc., Apopka, Fla., is a Travis Trailer dealer representing the full Travis Trailer product line. Florida Utility Trailers has been central and south Florida’s complete semi-trailer dealership for 30 years. The company serves customers from its four locations, in Orlando, Lakeland, Tampa and Miami.

“The addition of Florida Utility Trailers to the Travis network provides exceptional dealer coverage in a critical market area,” said Travis Vice President of Sales and Marketing Greg D. Smith. “Our partnership with Florida Utility sends a strong message to our customers that Travis is affiliated with the best dealers in our industry.”

The new dealership brings the total number of Travis dealerships and locations to 43 and 102, respectively.

Florida Utility Trailers President Jack Beville said that, whether a customer needs a Travis end dump, bottom dump, transfer live floor/tipper or rendering trailer, the company’s expert staff has the resources, experience and technology to exceed expectations.

“We are excited to add Travis Trailers to our expanding list of products,” Beville said. “With the help of the Travis sales team, we will create some great new opportunities for our customers and dealership.”

About Travis Body & Trailer, Inc.

Travis Body & Trailer, a portfolio company of Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc., is a leading manufacturer of aluminum end dump, bottom dump, transfer and specialty dump trailers and bodies. Travis trailers are used in many industries, including aggregates, agriculture, construction, municipal solid waste, organic waste and rendering. Travis has developed many trailer innovations over the years, and the company customizes trailers and options based on the needs of each customer. Travis trailers are sold through an independent network of 43 dealers in 102 locations throughout North America. The company’s roots date back to the founding of CMC Trailers Inc. in 1977. Travis purchased CMC’s assets in 1989. More information: Travis Body & Trailer, 13955 FM 529 Road, Houston, TX 77041; 800-535-4372; info@travistrailers.com; and www.travistrailers.com.

About Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc.

Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc. is a Minnesota-based corporation headquartered in Alabama that manufactures dump bodies, landscape bodies, grain bodies, platforms, hoists, and truck and trailer equipment and accessories. TBEI is an industry-leading company driven by a strong management team. It operates with five major brands and more than 500 distributors and dealers across North America. More information: www.tbei.com.