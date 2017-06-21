U.S. House to Vote on AED-Supported Perkins Act Reauthorization Bill on June 22

On June 22, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (H.R. 2353). H.R. 2353, which AED strongly supports, reforms, modernizes and reauthorizes the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. The Perkins Act, which hasn’t been updated in more than a decade, is the principal source of federal funding for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs across the nation.

Yesterday, AED delivered a letter of support to all House offices urging lawmakers to approve this important legislation. Throughout the year, AED has urged lawmakers and the administration to make workforce development a primary focus and Perkins Act reauthorization is one of the association’s top legislative priorities.

In the support letter for H.R. 2353, AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire emphasized a 2016 AED Foundation-commissioned study that found the shortage of qualified equipment service technicians costs equipment dealers $2.4 billion per year in lost productivity and foregone economic opportunity. He also discussed the latest report released in January, which concluded that while skills-based learning increases student’s lifetime earnings, most states still need to better prepare students for technical careers.

To urge your member of Congress to support the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (H.R. 2353) visit AED’s voter resource page to identify your representative and their contact information. Call your member of Congress and urge them to vote “aye” when the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (H.R. 2353) comes to the House floor on June 22.

For more information about this legislation or AED’s government affairs program, contact AED’s Vice President of Government Affairs Daniel B. Fisher.

