UPDATED: WIN $10,000 IN GOLFING COMPETITION, SEE NEW GRADALL AND VACALL MODELS AT ALAMO GROUP CONEXPO/CON-AGG EXHIBIT

ConExpo-Con/Agg attendees will have the opportunity to win $10,000 in a golf contest, while seeing new models and options from Gradall Industries in the Alamo Group exhibit G4177 in the Gold Lot. ConExpo-Con/Agg will be held March 7-11 in Las Vegas.

With a “Driving Ingenuity” theme, the exhibit will match up golfers’ skills on a simulated 150-yard hole, with various prizes awarded – the top prize for a hole in one set at $10,000.

Gradall employees will join those from Alamo who will wear “Loudmouth” apparel, highly recognizable throughout the ConExpo-Con/Agg venue and coordinated with the golf theme. They will also use the “Driving Ingenuity” theme throughout to highlight the unique mobility and versatility advantages of Gradall brand wheeled excavator models and Vacall machines including their jet-vac combination sewer cleaners with a Recycler option.

Gradall excavators, world-famous for their telescoping and full-tilting booms, will exhibit the following new models:

Discovery Series D152 excavator — the world’s first crossover hydraulic excavator, utilizing a Gradall boom and upperstructure mounted on a reinforced Freightliner truck chassis. The D152 with two-wheel-drive, along with the D154 with four-wheel-drive, is a purpose-designed excavator capable of grading, ditching, excavating, street repairs and other tasks typically addressed by cities and counties. By design, Discovery models are available at a low price that fits into tight government budgets.

XL 3300 V excavator – the only on/off pavement excavator capable of working at the front, rear or either side of the undercarriage without the need to lower the optional outriggers or blade. With a highly mobile 4 x 4 undercarriage, the XL 3300 V can be driven on and off pavement at speeds up to 20 mph and can improve fuel efficiency by 5 percent. The XL 3300 V has a new Tier-4-Final complaint Volvo engine that meets the highest global standards including Stage IV (EU) and Tier 4 Final (U.S.) emission reduction requirements.

Also on display from Gradall Industries will be:

Two Vacall AllJetVac combination sewer cleaners – each with standard smart controls and industry-leading vacuum and jetting forces. AJV models are also preferred because of their ease of usage and a state-of-the-art operating system that effectively maintains sewer lines and efficiently breaks up blockages. One model has a standard front-mounted hose reel and the second unit’s hose reel is mounted at the rear of the chassis – a location preferred by some to reduce the noise level.

One of the Vacall AJV machines will have a Recycler option – an advantage that enables AllJetVac models to remove water from sewer lines, clean it in a five-step process and then re-use the same water for jetting. The Recycler option – which requires little or no maintenance – effectively saves millions of gallons of treated water each year while increasing sewer cleaning productivity by 40 percent or more.

For more information, call Gradall in the USA at 330-339-2211. For literature, visit our website at www.gradall.com

All Gradall excavators are designed, built, sold and supported by Gradall Industries, Inc., with processes that meet ISO 9001-2008 standards. Gradall Industries is wholly owned by the Alamo Group.