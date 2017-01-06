US RADAR MOVES TO NEW FACILITY COMPLETE WITH TRAINING CENTER

MORGANVILLE, N.J. – January 5, 2017 – Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) manufacturer US Radar recently moved its production, research and development, and customer training operations to a new 16,000-square-foot facility in Morganville, N.J. The building is set on six acres of land, some of which the company will use as a training ground for users of US Radar subsurface locating systems.

The company retains its previous facility in Matawan, N.J., for marketing and administrative functions; however, most of the North American staff is based at the new location.

US Radar President Ron LaBarca said the company’s expansion comes at a time of increasing acceptance of GPR technology on jobsites, as demand grows for GPR-trained workers in various industries. US Radar’s upgraded facilities and onsite training capacity will help enable the company to meet these growing demands.

“We designed our training course with the typical operator in mind, and to make it easier for aspiring locators to understand what to look for,” LaBarca said.

US Radar’s new facility also introduces an expanded warehouse and office space with increased capabilities for R&D and production.

About US Radar

US Radar is the leading innovator and distributor of surface-penetrating radar, also known as ground penetrating radar systems. Since its commercial debut in 1990, US Radar has made numerous product and software upgrades and continues to strive toward excellence in technological advancement, product support and application satisfaction from its worldwide customer base. The company is based in Morganville, N.J. For more information, please visit www.USRadar.com.