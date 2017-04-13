VIDEO: AllTech Gets Support from Ditch Witch Central Texas

When Michael Thomas, owner and CEO of AllTech Directional Drilling out of Portland, had an opportunity to take on major fiber projects in Austin, Texas, he jumped at the chance in spite of the distance. AllTech has always relied on the support and service from Ditch Witch Northwest, but when his crew needed help on the job in Austin, they knew they could turn to Ditch Witch of Central Texas.

“All the Ditch Witch teams are outstanding no matter where you go,” says Thomas. “You know you’re gonna get the best help. Everybody involved, it’s one big team effort. And to know that when you go to work, they’re behind you 100%, just makes all the difference in the world.”