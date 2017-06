Doosan Bobcat North America has set the foundation for future growth with its completion of a $9.5 million company headquarters expansion in West Fargo, ND. Rich Goldsbury, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, was joined by U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao, Governor Doug Burgum, U.S. Senator John Hoeven, and West Fargo Mayor, Rich Mattern.