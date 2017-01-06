VIDEO: How the ‘Election Dividend’ Will Help Equipment Manufacturers
An “election dividend” is about to bring real change to industrial America, says Eli Lustgarten, senior vice president and senior research analyst at Longbow Research LLC.
With a new administration and Congress coming to Washington, Lustgarten says, money will be put into areas like infrastructure that will “clearly benefit” AEM members, particularly those in the construction and mining sectors.
Lustgarten spoke at AEM’s 2016 Annual Conference.