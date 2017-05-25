VIDEO: I Make America 2017: Our Products, Our Jobs

Learn more about AEM’s 2017 I Make America tour. This year’s theme highlights the equipment that is made in the United States and the jobs that depend on them. This year’s tour will bring a record number of elected officials to equipment manufacturing companies across the United States!

We are proud to fight for the issues that matter – especially during Infrastructure Week. Help us make a difference on this important issue: Click here to tell your member of Congress to act now on infrastructure!



