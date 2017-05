This video shows the new L 514 Stereo und L 518 Stereo in action. The L 514 and L 518 StereoloadersĀ® are the new Stage IV / Tier 4f emission standards compliant models. Both models are available as ‘Speeders’ with a maximum speed of 40 km/h. Agile and versatile with proven stereo steering and new Z-unit bar linkage.