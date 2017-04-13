VIDEO: Trimble AllTrak Cloud – Overview

Trimble AllTrak™ Cloud is an equipment management application that helps you monitor your assets, see who is responsible for them, and check if the equipment is available to be assigned to another job.

Trimble AllTrak Select is a service that allows everyone to track the location of any equipment that communicates with a data controller running Trimble Access™ software or any total station using an active Trimble L2P module.

Find out more at Trimble.com/AllTrak