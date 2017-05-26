VIDEO: Volvo CE fully electric excavator: the EX2

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) unveiled its latest concept machine – known as the EX2 – to industry specialists, policymakers, the media and academics at the Volvo Group Innovation Summit on Tuesday May 16th. The 100% electric compact excavator prototype delivers zero emissions, 10 times higher efficiency, 10 times lower noise levels and reduced total cost of ownership compared to its conventional counterparts. It is believed to be the world’s first fully electric compact excavator prototype.