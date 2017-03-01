VisionLink® Expands its Mixed-Fleet Integration Capabilities

March 1, 2017 — Westminster, CO — VirtualSite Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for the heavy construction industry, has expanded VisionLink’s mixed-fleet integration capabilities by supporting the new ISO 15143-3 (AEMP 2.0) telematics standard. VisionLink is one of the first software solutions in the heavy construction industry to support the additional telematics data provided by this new ISO standard.

AEMP 2.0 support further extends VisionLink’s mixed-fleet integration capabilities by allowing customers to view their heavy construction equipment alongside their on-highway service vehicles and other “Internet of Things” (IoT)-equipped assets. “Customers have expressed frustration when having to log into multiple applications to view different data and reports from various applications. VisionLink’s mixed-fleet capabilities relieves this concern. Supporting AEMP 2.0 in VisionLink is an important part of that solution set,” said Prakash Iyer, Vice President of Software Architecture and Strategy, Trimble Inc.

While the original AEMP 1.2 standard included 5 unique data elements, the AEMP 2.0 standard expands that to 19, adds improved security, and provides time-series data. These enhancements and additions allow VisionLink’s core features, including asset utilization, operation, safety, health, and maintenance, to use data delivered via AEMP 2.0, alongside Cat®- and Trimble telematics-equipped machines. Full-fleet visibility in VisionLink is now possible!

Managing a mixed fleet is challenging. “Customers employ ‘yellow iron’ from multiple manufacturers, service vehicles, on-highway trucks, asset trackers and equipment without telematics devices. VisionLink provides one place, one login, one application, for managing your assets, maintenance, inspections and optimized operations,” said Jeff Gibson, Sales Engineer, VirtualSite Solutions. VisionLink’s mixed-fleet solution delivers visibility to all assets, providing consolidated business intelligence on your fleet. With easy access to the data, optimized asset business decisions get made, maintenance schedules get managed and optimized, and asset location information results in improved customer service and saved time and money within your entire business operation.

To learn more about the VisionLink mixed-fleet solution, visit www.myvisionlink.com. Contact us at: vssmktg@trimble.com

VirtualSite Solutions (VSS) is a Joint Venture between Trimble and Caterpillar Inc. responsible for the development of web and mobile telematics software solutions for the heavy construction industry. The joint venture is located in Westminster, CO, with additional locations in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Chennai, India.For the last decade, VisionLink has been the leader in providing software solutions for the heavy construction industry. As we embark on our next generation product line, we are committed to innovating and expanding our offerings to better equip the industry with the solutions they need to better manage their businesses.