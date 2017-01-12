Volvo CE Announces Headquarters Move from Brussels, Belgium to Gothenburg, Sweden

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has today announced that the company’s global headquarters will move from its current location in Brussels, Belgium to Gothenburg, Sweden. The relocation will facilitate closer cooperation with the Group’s other business areas and allow for better usage of the competence and resources of the whole Volvo Group.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

“Our Brussels location has served us well since the office opened in the 1980s and this move comes at the right time for Volvo CE as we continue to adapt our company to changing global business dynamics. It allows us to be physically closer to the other Volvo business areas and it will facilitate closer cooperation and sharing of best practices,” states Martin Weissburg, President of Volvo CE and Member of the Executive Board of the Volvo Group. “Sweden is also home to approximately 4,000 Volvo CE employees and where some of our largest manufacturing, commercial and technology sites are located,” adds Martin Weissburg.

The Volvo CE headquarters will be operational in Gothenburg in the third quarter of 2017.