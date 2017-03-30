Volvo PT125C – Where Rubber Meets the Road

The new PT125C pneumatic tire roller from Volvo Construction Equipment is a versatile and durable machine that ensures quality compaction and reliable uptime.

Volvo Construction Equipment’s PT125C nine-wheeled pneumatic tire roller is an exceptionally adaptable machine that delivers uniform smoothness and long-lasting performance. Designed for roadway construction and resurfacing applications, the machine employs a kneading action for the compaction of hot and warm mix asphalt. The PT125C is also appropriate for chip seal applications, thanks to its heavy-duty 14-ply tires, which press the aggregate into the binder without fracturing.

“The PT125C would be a great fit for any job using stiffer mixes, or as a complement to compactors on any asphalt paving job where high density and smooth finish are key factors,” said Mark Eckert, global product manager at Volvo Construction Equipment.

Pressure makes perfect

The maximum operating weight of the machine can be adjusted from 9,830 lb (4,450 kg) to 25,000 lb (11,340 kg) by ballasting with different materials. This, plus the central tire inflation system enables the operator to meet the pressure desired on a particular job. By adjusting the air in the tires, the operator can secure high contact pressure at a moment’s notice.

The rubber tires are built to carry the heaviest loads for increased performance without compromising component life. The four front tires are staggered in position to provide overlap with the five rear tires, resulting in full width coverage. Front and rear tires oscillate independently and conform to the work surface to deliver uniform density and sealing, even on irregular surfaces. By maintaining consistent contact with the material, rutting is minimized and flaws are eliminated, ensuring a superior mat finish.

Smooth operation

The PT125C is equipped with a range of features that help to accommodate for variable site conditions. The ISO certified two-speed hydrostatic transmission ensures smooth directional changes between forward and reverse, enabling operators to achieve fast cycles without scuffing the material surface. Rolling speeds of up to 12 mph are achievable in each direction, increasing productivity and reducing cycle times.

Whatever the application or condition, the ROPS or FOPS canopy protects the operator and provides good visibility all around the machine, enhancing both operator and jobsite safety. For improved ease of use, all controls are ergonomically positioned within easy reach. The canopy can also fold down for easier, safer transport.

Power up, costs down

Powered by the Tier 4 Final D3.3 Volvo engine, the PT125C provides high-performance compaction to finish the job on time and within budget. The 74.3 horsepower engine offers lower fuel consumption, reduced noise level and reliability for the best performance. The automatic idle feature reduces the engine speed when controls are inactive for more than five seconds. To boost productivity, passive regeneration automatically cleans the filters – without operator input or negatively impacting performance.

Unmatched uptime

The PT125C achieves impressive productivity and uptime thanks to its durable components and simple service requirements. The industry-leading tire-wetting system provides uniform coverage to prevent material pick-up, while the triple filtration system minimizes the risk of failure caused by water tank contamination, further improving uptime and reducing operating costs.

The hinged door provides complete access to the engine compartment and all major service components, while removable panels provide entry to less frequently serviced items. With ground-level access and unobstructed daily checkpoints, servicing is made simple.

Backed by Volvo’s expansive North American dealer network, customers have the ability to customize support agreements to individual needs to ensure the fleet is up and running — job after job.