Volvo to push boundaries at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2017

From industry-first size classes to technology advancements in machine interfaces and customer support capabilities — it will be clear to visitors why Volvo chose ‘push boundaries’ as its theme for CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2017.

Showcasing a total of 28 machines, including new models and industry-changing concept vehicles, Volvo is offering visitors multiple interactive experiences to see how it is pushing boundaries of conventional machine design and technology. Visitors will interact with new intelligent operator systems, machine monitoring technologies, can visit the 3D theater and even pan for gold with the stars of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush. A range of new technologies and services will be unveiled, the most notable of which are ActiveCare Direct and Dig Assist.

Never over-dig, always over-deliver

Dig Assist allows the excavator operator to set job parameters, such as target depth and grade; conduct In-Field Design, and view job progress in real time, ensuring the work meets exact specifications. Dig Assist is the latest addition to the suite of Volvo Assist programs — which also includes Compact Assist and Load Assist —providing real-time intelligence to the operator in terms that are easy to understand and directly tied to job quality. Booth visitors will have an opportunity to interact with the Volvo Assist programs on the Volvo Co-Pilot interface — a scalable, Android-powered tablet computer that was recently named as the ’Most Innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Feature’ at the 2016 Car HMI — Europe’s leading human-machine interface event. Booth visitors will also get a glimpse of future Volvo Assist Co-Pilot programs to be rolled out for soil compactors and articulated haulers.

Telematics monitoring direct from Volvo

Volvo will be unveiling ActiveCare Direct — believed to be the industry’s first telematics monitoring service offered at the OEM level and supported through the company’s dealer network. Volvo has built an uptime center with an experienced team of analysts capable of proactively monitoring and reporting on customer fleets throughout the United States and Canada. The service relieves the burden of sorting through vast quantities of available data and delivers thoughtful analysis and practical recommendations to the customer. An in-booth uptime center will be available for visitors to interact with telematics experts and see how the system works.

New machines and concepts

Among the 26 machines on display will be the Volvo A60H, the world’s largest articulated hauler; the EC750E, the latest and largest excavator available from Volvo in North America; never-before-seen wheel loaders; and the HX02, a concept battery-electric, fully autonomous load carrier, making its first public appearance. The show will conclude Volvo’s year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the articulated hauler, showcasing a gold-painted A40G articulated hauler, which will have been recently auctioned at Richie Bros. – with proceeds benefitting SkillsUSA and Skills/Compétences Canada — organizations dedicated to improving the skill level of North America’s workforce.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

How to find us

Volvo will have both an indoor (N10036) and an outdoor booth (G3894). Visit the outdoor area to see the latest in compact equipment and attachments; participate in an operator contest on a compact excavator, and visit the stars of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush for photo opportunities and autographs. The company’s indoor area will feature all the latest equipment and interactive experiences, with new technologies from Volvo CE, as well as sister brands Volvo Trucks, Volvo Financial Services and Volvo Penta. Volvo will also host the latest round of the Construction Climate Challenge, with leading thinkers from business, academia and government discussing how the industry can best address environmental issues.

Volvo wants visitors to leave CONEXPO-CON/AGG knowing how the combination of its machines, coupled with the latest operating technology and machine management solutions, can make an important contribution to lowering their cost of doing business. And in the spirit of being in Las Vegas, Volvo wants them to have fun doing it.