Wanzek Construction and B2W Software to Present Strategies to Optimize Mobile Technology at CFMA Conference
Portsmouth, NH – May 18, 2017 – B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy civil construction management software, today announced that Juli Munro, Director of IT & Systems at Wanzek Construction, will join B2W Software CEO Paul McKeon for a presentation titled Optimizing Field Operations for Mobility, Agility, and Profitability during the 2017 Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 5.
Munro and McKeon will address how construction field operations are evolving and how mobile capabilities create opportunities to improve efficiency, cut costs and leverage data. The pair will cover mobile strategies, hardware and software options and ROI considerations. They will also present real-world deployment experiences and best practices from the perspectives of a large contractor and a software supplier.
Wanzek Construction, a MasTec company, completes a wide range of projects throughout the United States in the renewable energy, heavy/civil, industrial agriculture, power, and oil and gas sectors.
“Field teams at Wanzek are increasingly reliant on mobile capabilities to work smarter, faster and safer, and we are leveraging mobile to capture and access data more effectively,” according to Munro. “I look forward to sharing our approach and some of the lessons we have learned along the way with the CFMA attendees.”
McKeon says the rapid proliferation of mobile technologies and applications presents contractors with a potentially overwhelming array of investment options. He will emphasize the importance of a strategic, cohesive approach that can drive collaboration across operational workflows, eliminate integration challenges and enhance access to real-time information.
About Wanzek Construction
Wanzek Construction, Inc., a MasTec company, is an innovative group with the mission to be a leading construction company through our safety culture, years of experience and dedicated teams. As a direct-hire, heavy industrial contractor, Wanzek serves the industries of Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Heavy/Civil and Industrial Agriculture. Wanzek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MasTec North America, Inc. ultimate parent company MasTec, Inc. MasTec’s corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.
About B2W Software
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, B2W Software empowers and inspires heavy civil construction companies to win more work and complete it more profitably. The company’s ONE Platform connects resources, workflows and data and includes advanced, unified elements to manage estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence.
