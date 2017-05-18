Wanzek Construction and B2W Software to Present Strategies to Optimize Mobile Technology at CFMA Conference

Munro and McKeon will address how construction field operations are evolving and how mobile capabilities create opportunities to improve efficiency, cut costs and leverage data. The pair will cover mobile strategies, hardware and software options and ROI considerations. They will also present real-world deployment experiences and best practices from the perspectives of a large contractor and a software supplier.

Wanzek Construction, a MasTec company, completes a wide range of projects throughout the United States in the renewable energy, heavy/civil, industrial agriculture, power, and oil and gas sectors.

“Field teams at Wanzek are increasingly reliant on mobile capabilities to work smarter, faster and safer, and we are leveraging mobile to capture and access data more effectively,” according to Munro. “I look forward to sharing our approach and some of the lessons we have learned along the way with the CFMA attendees.”

McKeon says the rapid proliferation of mobile technologies and applications presents contractors with a potentially overwhelming array of investment options. He will emphasize the importance of a strategic, cohesive approach that can drive collaboration across operational workflows, eliminate integration challenges and enhance access to real-time information.

