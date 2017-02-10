Your Checklist for Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE 2017

MILWAUKEE (February 10, 2017) – Headed to CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE March 7-11 in Las Vegas? Make the most of your show experience with these “know before you go” tips so you don’t miss out on all that the shows have to offer.

Register in Advance

Your first step! Save time and money and avoid the hassle of onsite lines. For added convenience, pre-registered attendees can pick up their registration Badge-Packs at select Las Vegas hotels, monorail stations and the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport as well as onsite.

Make a Plan

The shows are huge with more new product categories and more new exhibitors – 2,500,000-plus net square feet of exhibits and 2,500-plus exhibitors. Use the online searchable show planner to see who’s exhibiting, check out the new products and create a personalized agenda of exhibits, education and networking meetings.

Download the Mobile App

Navigate the show floor more easily with the app’s advanced 3D maps with routing, stay connected to fellow attendees, get real-time show updates, and much more. The app continuously synchronizes with the online show planner so you can make last-minute updates to your show agenda.

Sign Up for Education

Don’t miss this unparalleled learning opportunity, with convenient access to industry-focused education developed and presented by industry leaders. CONEXPO-CON/AGG education will be grouped into 10 tracks, including a new technology track, emphasizing industry issues and trends, management and applied technology. IFPE will host the fluid power industry’s prestigious Energy Efficient Hydraulics and Pneumatics Conference (EEHPC) in addition to offering hands-on “college course” education on effective use of hydraulics in mobile equipment.

See the Future at New Tech Experience

The new 75,000-plus square foot Tech Experience offers an interactive look at the trends and solutions developing now and emerging in the next several years in three key areas: the jobsite, workforce and infrastructure.

Highlights include the unveiling of the world’s first fully functional 3D steel printed excavator, the Infrastructure Vision 2050 initiative of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), a Drone Zone and 3D Printworks.

And don’t miss the Tech Talks forum with short yet content-rich presentations to inspire and inform. Speakers will focus primarily on the growing opportunity for applied and blue-sky innovation to benefit infrastructure projects and construction jobsites.

The lineup includes some of the world’s leading innovators, including:

Wayne Rapp, Director of Manufacturing, Hyperloop One

D’Arcy Salzmann, Senior Director, Strategy, Microsoft HoloLens & Studio Manager, Future Bureau, Microsoft

Captains Mark & Scott Kelly, former NASA astronauts

Scott Brusaw, Co-Founder, Solar Roadways

James Benham, CEO, JB Knowledge

And more – view the 40-session line-up online

Join the Construction Community in Giving Back

Show attendees and exhibitors can participate in several giveback initiatives, with online silent and live auctions and a rock concert to raise funds for the shows’ official charitable partner, the Call of Duty™ Endowment. The non-profit organization, founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, helps military veterans secure high-quality jobs and raises awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace.

The first major donation: a benefit concert featuring multi-platinum rock band, FOREIGNER, for Wednesday, March 8, from Terex Corporation: Show attendees can make an Endowment donation to attend. View details to register.

Have Fun – Networking Made Easy

And don’t forget all the other great networking events available, including NASCAR Experiences and related raceway offers, Young Attendee get-togethers to foster professional growth (and have some fun!) and more.

“Don’t miss this ultimate one-stop destination to find the newest product innovations and best practices, meet with the industry experts, network and have some fun,” said Sara Truesdale Mooney, show director and vice president exhibitions and business development, Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the international gathering place for the construction industries every three years in North America, spotlighting the latest equipment, products, services and technologies. The international IFPE exhibition focuses on the latest innovations and expertise in the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries.

Check out the show websites so you don’t miss any of the great things to do and special offers and discounts – www.conexpoconagg.com and www.ifpe.com.