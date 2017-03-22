Zero to 100 in 60 Seconds Flat

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (March 22, 2017) — Little Wonder, an industry leader in debris management, grounds maintenance and asphalt and paving site preparation equipment, features the self-propelled BedShaper®, cutting time and labor in spring bed preparation. It cuts crisp, clean edges — and even “S” curves — as fast as 100 feet per minute to make fast work of even the largest edging, bed shaping and trenching projects.

The BedShaper easily handles the most intricately shaped beds, smallest diameter tree rings and tightest curved edges. With features such as the added differential and zero-turning radius, users get outstanding maneuverability and precision. A hydrostatic transmission offers infinite speed control in forward and reverse with cutting depths ranging from .5 to 4.5 inches.

“The Little Wonder brand has been synonymous with productivity and proven results. We focus on designing equipment that simply performs better than alternative methods and will make our customers more profitable,” said Bruno Quanquin, Little Wonder vice president of sales and marketing. “The BedShaper is easy to use and eliminates labor-intensive work with professional results.”

Designed for rental applications as well as professional landscaping and grounds maintenance professionals, the Little Wonder BedShaper stands up to the rigors of all-day, everyday use. The frame is constructed from welded, formed high-gauge steel, and the powerful 16.25-inch-diameter notched blade is made from heat-treated spring steel and is guaranteed against chipping, breaking, bending and delaminating for life.

Little Wonder also loaded the BedShaper with innovative features. The BladeFloat™ allows the blade arm to travel over tree roots and rocks while continuing blade engagement for hassle-free cutting around obstacles. The Shape-Trak™ design mounts the blade in-line with the drive wheels so the blade follows the exact path of the wheels for the most precise edging. Additionally, Little Wonder fully enclosed the spring-loaded belt idler for maintenance-free operation.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Optional bolt-on Shredder Blades, which Little Wonder designed for sandy or loamy soils, break up sod strips for one-step edging. Little Wonder also offers a 16-pound weight kit to ensure the blade stays in the ground when working in especially hard or compacted soils.

A Honda GXV390 (390cc) engine powers the BedShaper, and a tow valve allows the unit to be moved without engine power.

Little Wonder’s BedShaper comes with a two-year commercial and rental warranty.