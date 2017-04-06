Contech CDS Receives Canadian ETV Verification

WEST CHESTER, Ohio , April 4, 2017 /CNW/ — Contech® Engineered Solutions announced today that the CDS hydrodynamic separator has been verified through the Canadian Environmental Technology Verification (ETV) program.

The ETV program was created to support the implementation of innovative environmental technologies in Canada by providing an independent evaluation of technologies to validate environmental claims.

The CDS hydrodynamic separator, also known as an oil grit separator, uses swirl concentration and continuous deflective separation to screen, separate and trap trash, debris, sediment, and hydrocarbons from stormwater runoff.

The verification means engineers, developers, regulators, and others can have confidence that the performance claims of CDS are valid, credible, and supported by high quality, independent test data and information.

“Customers are inundated with performance claims from stormwater treatment manufacturers,” said Mike Hunter , Vice President of Stormwater Product Management at Contech. “The independent verification of the CDS by ETV allows customers to make more informed decisions when evaluating which stormwater treatment technology to implement.”

The CDS has been verified by some of the most stringent stormwater technology evaluation organizations in North America , including the Washington State Department of Ecology and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. For more information on CDS please visit www.conteches.com/CDS.

