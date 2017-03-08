Diverse Organizations Join to Promote & Protect Nation’s Water

Hundreds of Water Professionals to Gather in Washington, DC

The nation’s leading water organizations, representing the full spectrum of water issues, water research fields, utilities and consumers from every part of the country, will join forces in Washington, DC this month for Water Week 2017. During the week of March 19 – 25, hundreds of water, wastewater and stormwater professionals, thought leaders, stakeholders and grass roots supporters will gather and advocate with one voice for national policies that advance clean, safe, affordable and sustainable water for all Americans.

Among the highlight events for the Week will be the National Water Policy Fly-in (March 21-22), where water organization representatives will meet with members of Congress and federal regulators to discuss crucial water-related public affairs issues, and the Rally for Water (March 22), a grassroots show of unity on the US Capitol grounds. Key congressional members will attend and speak.

The goal of Water Week is to strengthen the partnership between the federal government and the water sector, emphasize the importance of investment in water infrastructure and research, continue to inform state and national policymakers about crucial water-related issues—including high-impact economic development and job creation, public health and protection, conservation and sustainability to name a few—and to inspire them to act.

Access to clean, safe, reliable water is a vital need that touches every American, without exception, every day. With a new presidential administration and political environment, new opportunities now exist to advance vital water initiatives, issues and goals. Now more than ever, it is critical to elevate water as a national priority, and to aggressively promote and protect clean water nationally.

WATER WEEK 2017

List of events

National Water Policy Fly-In

March 21 – 22, 2017

The anchor event of Water Week 2017, the Policy Fly-In brings together water, wastewater and stormwater professionals from across the country to discuss water policy with lawmakers. Activities include a Congressional Reception, Regulatory Roundtables with EPA, policy briefings and meetings with congressional members.

Congressional Breakfast

March 22, 2017 – 8:00 – 9:30 am – Metropolitan Ballroom

Featured Speakers/Attendees (Preliminary List, still Adding*):

Sen. Cory A. Booker (Invited) (D-NJ)

Sen. James M. Inhofe (invited) (R-OK)

Rally for Water

March 22, 2017 -10:30 – 11:30 am – Upper Senate Park, US Capitol Grounds

A highlight event of Water Week, the Rally is the water sector’s grassroots show of unity, to focus the attention of lawmakers and the nation to the crucial issues that impact the availability and quality of America’s water. Featuring speakers from the House, the Senate, and the leadership and members of water organizations nationwide.

Featured Speakers/Attendees:

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-DE)

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA 6th District)

Rep. Elizabeth H. Esty (D-CT 5th District)

Rep. Paul D. Tonko (D-NY 20th District)

Congressional Reception



March 22, 2017 – 5:00 – 6:30 pm – Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902

Featured Speakers/Attendees:

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-MD)

Rep. Kenneth R. Buck (R-CO 4th District)

Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-OH 5th District)

Rep. Kyrsten L Sinema (D-AZ 9th District)

Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA 5th District

* More Congressional members to be added as they confirm.



New England Water Environment Association (NEWEA) Congressional Briefing

March 21-22, 2017

The NEWEA Congressional Briefing is the annual hallmark for the Association and its Government Affairs program. It provides an exceptional opportunity for NEWEA members and elected officials to join together to discuss water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure issues facing communities in the Northeast.

Water & Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) 44th Annual Washington Forum

March 21 – 23, 2017

Join the Water & Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) for our 44th Washington Forum. This is the “must attend” event of the year if you want to know the direction of the new administration and what it means for the water industry and your business. The first 14 days of the Trump Administration have been dominated by Presidential Memoranda and Executive Orders affecting the political, regulatory, environmental, and trade landscapes. How will these changes impact your customers and your company’s bottom line? This year’s theme is appropriately titled, “Understanding the New Reality – Making Sense Out of Change.”



Water = Jobs: The Economic Opportunity of Investing in Water Infrastructure

March 22, 2017, 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Join the Value of Water Campaign as they unveil a new report evaluating the economic benefits of investing in water infrastructure. The report finds that if we close the investment gap for water infrastructure, there is a ripple effect of sustained job creation, GDP growth, and more. The panel will feature opening remarks from Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Congressman John “Jimmy” Duncan (R-TN).



World Water Day

March 22, 2017

World Water Day is held annually on March 22 as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). The United Nations General Assembly responded by designating March 22, 1993 as the first World Water Day. The 2017 theme for World Water Day is ‘Wastewater.’



American Water Works Association Water Matter’s® Fly-In

March 22-23, 2017

Hosted by the Association’s Water Utility Council since 2002, the event brings AWWA members from across the country to Washington to bring the water community’s concerns directly to members of Congress and their staffs. The 2017 Fly-In will be particularly important with a number of new members of Congress taking office as well as a new presidential administration. These new members will need to learn who AWWA members are and the expertise on water issues they have. The 2017 edition of the Fly-In will be unique in that we will be coordinating activities with Water Week, a series of events taking place the same week led by the Water Environment Federation and the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.



Deloitte and Water for People

Thirsty for Change: Women & Urban Water Management Breakfast & Panel

March 22, 2017, 8:00 – 10:00 am

This forum brings together water and urban sector experts, decision-makers, and implementing partners to discuss practical ways to harness the untapped potential of women in urban water management – leveraging their influence for sustainability of water systems.