Eaton Delivers Enhanced Flexibility and Efficiency with 5P Rackmount Compact UPS

Power management company Eaton today announced the launch of its new 5P rackmount compact uninterruptible power supply (UPS), delivering enterprise class battery backup power for edge computing environments, network closets and computer rooms. The new mounting options in the 5P rackmount compact UPS enable greater deployment flexibility for customers, making it an ideal solution for footprint-dependent installations.

“Customers of all sizes require UPS solutions that provide efficient backup power with the flexibility to seamlessly fit into diverse environments,” said Jeff Kennedy, product line manager, Eaton. “Whether it’s large retailers, K-12 schools or small businesses with limited space for equipment, our new 5P rackmount compact solution makes managing a UPS easier than ever, even in virtualized environments.”

Eaton’s 5P rackmount compact UPS offers a range of benefits and features, including:

· Advanced control with Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager™ (IPM) software, allowing for remote management (remote power-off and remote on/off features) and integration into leading virtualization platforms

· Two-post, four-post and wall-mount hardware rail kit, providing customers with flexibility for deployment

· A compact footprint that saves valuable equipment space and allows for deployment in tight spaces

· More outlets to allow users to power more IT equipment

· Intelligent load segment controls enabling remote reboot and outlet-level monitoring

Eaton’s 5P rackmount compact UPS joins Eaton’s existing 5P UPS product family, delivering reliable backup power with an efficiency rating of up to 96 percent. With ENERGY STAR® qualified models, the 5P product line features a graphical LCD display, allowing users to view UPS status in a single glance.

To learn more about Eaton’s 5P UPS products, visit Eaton.com/5P. For specific information about the new 5P rackmount compact UPS, visit Eaton.com/5PRM. Information on Eaton’s full line of power management products to help professionals organize, protect and manage their critical infrastructure can be found at Eaton.com/powerquality.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with approximately 95,000 employees. The company provides energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.