ECTC Announces Revised Rolled Erosion Control Products (RECPs) Specification

(August 29, 2017, Roxborough, CO) The Erosion Control Technology Council (ECTC) has recently updated the Rolled Erosion Control Products (RECPs) specification. This specification includes charts of product characteristics for temporary erosion control blankets and turf reinforcement mats. These charts are the result of consensus amongst leading manufacturers of RECPs in the industry and is designed to satisfy the needs of engineers, designers and other end-users of these products. A copy of the charts can be found at https://www.ectc.org/toolbox.

Diane Hitt, ECTC’s President, commented “The charts contained in the specification were developed based upon the input of many people in the erosion control industry. They are designed to assist designers and specifiers in selecting the proper products for their specific job site.”

ECTC’s members are dedicated professionals who have made it their life’s work to develop the best engineered solutions for controlling soil loss and assisting with vegetation establishment. For more information regarding the ECTC contact Laurie Honnigford or go to www.ECTC.org.