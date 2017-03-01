ABB Delivers First Urban Battery Storage Solution in Denmark to Support Renewables



Zurich, Switzerland, March 1, 2017 – Battery Energy Storage System connected to main grid capable of supplying electricity to 60 households for 24 hours

ABB today announced the successful commissioning of Denmark’s first urban energy storage system. The Lithion-ion based battery energy storage system (BESS) will be integrated with the local electricity grid in the new harbour district of Nordhavn, Copenhagen. The system has been commissioned for Radius, DONG Energy’s electrical grid division.

“We are delighted to implement this innovative solution which will help improve the security of power supplies and further support Denmark’s integration of renewable energy. This is an excellent example of ABB’s strategy of being able to supply eco-efficient and innovative solutions to the energy sector,” said Giandomenico Rivetti, Managing Director of ABB’s High Voltage Products business unit, a part of the company’s Power Grids division. “As one of the key players in the smart energy revolution, ABB sees energy storage solutions as key part of the future grid in order to efficiently utilize renewable energy”.

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

The battery storage solution will account for a significant part of the energy system, in which solar and wind energy will provide the majority of electricity production. Since renewable energy production is less predictable, the storage system will be a key element of energy supply. ABB’s flexible and modular system can be used for different functionalities such as peak load shaving and frequency response.

“By integrating battery storage in Nordhavn we have the opportunity to learn more about how new technological solutions and market mechanisms interact with the grid,” said Knud Pedersen, Chairman of the Board at Radius, “I expect, that battery technology, on the longer horizon, holds the potential to reduce the load on the grid and make it run more cost-efficiently.”

The battery energy storage system is part of the “EnergyLab Nordhavn” project implemented in the Nordhavn district of Copenhagen. The project aims to develop and demonstrate energy solutions of the future. This includes providing valuable knowledge to help realize a more flexible and sustainable electricity grid with large amounts of renewable energy. These solutions are crucial for reaching the ambitious goal of turning Copenhagen into the world’s first carbon neutral capital in 2025.

“EnergyLab Nordhavn – new urban energy infrastructures” is a four-year project (2015-19) developing future energy solutions. It uses Nordhavn as an urban living laboratory and demonstrates how electricity, district heating, energy-efficient solutions and electrical transport can be combined into an intelligent, flexible and highly-optimised energy system. The project partners include The Technical University of Denmark, City of Copenhagen, By & Havn, HOFOR, Radius, ABB, Balslev, Danfoss, Clean Charge, METROTHERM, Glen Dimplex and the PowerLab facilities. Funding for the project is supported by the Danish Energy Agency.

ABB (ABB: NYSE) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a more than 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 132,000 employees. www.abb.com