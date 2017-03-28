ABB provides toolkit for selecting products to meet Short Circuit Current Rating (SCCR) requirements

ABB has eased the selection of combination motor controller components for short circuit current ratings (SCCR) with its SCCR toolkit, which includes a pocket-sized slide rule.

It is often difficult to upgrade industrial control panel components to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability; doing so requires that the new components meet the SCCR requirements for the panel.

“ABB has recently launched AF Contactors and Tmax XT molded case circuit breakers [MCCBs], which offer increased reliability, efficiency and productivity,” said Chris Lovell, sales and marketing unit North America, ABB Inc. “To make updating an industrial panel easier, we have developed a simple-to-use slide rule. This new slide rule makes it easy to select the right motor controller components to meet the SCCR requirements of the control panel. Just select the horsepower, voltage and required SCCR rating, and the slide rule will do the work of selecting the right components, in accordance with UL® tested combinations.”

In addition to the pocket-sized slide rule, there is a toolkit that includes a three-step training module and white paper, “Determining SCCR in industrial control panels,” both of which may be downloaded for free from the Internet. ABB also offers the InControl newsletter, which provides information about the latest panel board technology. The SCCRs for ABB motor combination controller components are now updated with ABB’s new cutting-edge AF contactors and Tmax XT MCCBs. The SCCRs are now UL Listed and available on http://industries.ul.com/industrial-systems-and-components/industrial-control-products-and-systems/short-circuit-current-ratings-for-combination-motor-controller-components.

