Aclara Showcases Award-winning Products and Services Portfolio at DistribuTech 2017

End-to-end Solutions and Single Point of Accountability Define the “New Aclara”

Aclara Technologies, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities, will showcase its end-to-end solutions at DistribuTECH 2017, Booth 2630, January 31-February 2 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At DistribuTECH 2017, Aclara will feature its entire portfolio of solutions, including its communications platforms, fault detection and localization offering, advanced software solutions for consumer engagement and its utility headend system. The company will also highlight its grid monitoring platform with smart grid sensors and its industry-leading commercial and residential electric meters, both acquired last year.

This robust suite of end-to-end solutions provides the platform for the “new Aclara,” a company committed to providing a single point of accountability for its utility partners at every step of their journeys, from initial planning to implementation and beyond. Learn more about Aclara’s new direction at its recently launched website www.aclara.com and follow @AclaraSolutions on Twitter.

Aclara’s solutions for utilities encompass meters and edge devices, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), as well as full turnkey systems that increase productivity and reduce operating costs. Most recently, Aclara acquired the Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) division of Apex CoVantage, LLC, which included the award-winning ProField® mobile workforce management technology for efficiently handling AMI rollouts, completing Aclara’s end–to-end solution with installation services and provisioning of field labor.

The “new Aclara” also has redoubled its commitment to expanding its portfolio of advanced software solutions. This increased focus resulted in the hiring of Aaron Merkin as the company’s first chief technology officer. Merkin is an experienced software architect who will lead Aclara’s initiatives to provide the most comprehensive, integrated software solutions available to the industry. New Aclara software solutions will include more powerful analytics that will enable utilities not only to better react but also to leverage predictive tools that will enhance planning and a proactive approach to managing systems.

“Aclara’s acquisitions, new product introductions and commitment to hiring the best over the past year have solidified our position as the industry’s most comprehensive provider of SIS. Our end-to-end solutions provide robust support for utilities across all sectors, and we invite delegates at DistribuTECH to visit our booth and meet the ‘new’ Aclara,” said Allan Connolly, Chief Executive Officer and President of Aclara.

About Aclara

Aclara Technologies is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to more than 780 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively and engage with their customers. In 2016 Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Aclara is owned by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners.