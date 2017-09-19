Energy BRIDGE Energy Group’s SCADA Dashboard Receives 2017 Smart Grid Product of the Year « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 19, 2017









Company’s Innovation Honored for Improving Utility Customer Service and Lowering Operational Expenses Through Enhanced Real-Time Operations BRIDGE Energy Group announced today that its SCADA Data Availability Dashboard (SDAD) has received a 2017 Smart Grid Product of the Year Award from SmartGrid.TMCnet.com. The award was given for the company’s ability to leverage large amounts of transmission and distribution substation data and display results in a simple-to-view graphical dashboard for improved operations and greater situational awareness. “The solutions that have been selected for the 2017 Smart Grid Product of the Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving this market. Congratulations to BRIDGE Energy Group which exemplified the best of smart grid technologies in the past year,” said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) has become widely used by utilities to monitor and control the electric grid safely and reliably. However, due to gaps within an element’s data governance, device communication, and information accuracy, obtaining reliable metrics for accurate decisions remained an elusive process. As part of BRIDGE’s established and growing portfolio of real-time geospatial visualization and intelligence solutions, the SDAD solves this dilemma by leveraging a BRIDGE tailored OSIsoft PI Asset Framework, commonly available in this industry, and their deep utility expertise to cost-effectively overcome inconsistencies across the data path, ensuring reliable and accurate information. The net result translates large amounts of data into visual cues that enable the quick identification of problem areas, such as potential grid delivery issues.

“Modernizing the utility grid with analytical tools that provide the ability to look deep into operations creates greater real-time awareness of operations, optimization opportunities and ultimately benefits customers by lowering delivery expenses,” said Glen Sartain, VP of Analytics, BRIDGE Energy Group. “The BRIDGE dashboard solution allows for a deep dive into SCADA accuracy and availability metrics from a utility’s operations center down to the substation assets while sharing information via automated dashboards and drill-down reports. We are honored TMC has selected BRIDGE SDAD as the Smart Grid Product of the Year.”

Additionally, BRIDGE SDAD significantly enhances data-driven decisions with trusted data used by field crews, planners and engineers, improving their operational performance.

“It is my pleasure to recognize BRIDGE’s SCADA Data Availability Dashboard with a Smart Grid Product of the Year Award for its contribution to the advancement of smart grid technologies,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from BRIDGE Energy Group in the coming year.”

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group, the leading consulting and systems integration company focused on real-time operations, enables energy and utility companies to achieve a more reliable and sustainable future. BRIDGE combines expertise in industry and technology, advanced analytics, and security and compliance, to deliver integrated and optimized solutions. Founded in 2004, BRIDGE is headquartered near Boston, MA. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com.

