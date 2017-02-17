Energy Building The Secure Lithium Supply For Electric rEVolution: International Lithium Appoints Maurice Brooks to the Board of Directors « Previous Forester Media • February 17, 2017











On February 16, 2017 International Lithium announced that, further to the Company’s news releases dated January 25, 2017 and February 9, 2017 announcing certain strategic changes to its corporate structure and business model, Maurice Brooks has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. Brooks was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company earlier this year. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK and has been a senior partner in Johnson, Smith & Co., Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors since 2000. Previously, he was Finance and Deputy Managing Director of a vehicle producer, Investment Accountant to the Western Australian Government, and before that he had been employed in the audit department of PricewaterhouseCoopers – UK.

“Mr. Brooks brings a unique skill set to the board of directors of ILC and shares our vision to move beyond the high risk early exploration model of value creation,” stated Kirill Klip, Chairman, President and CEO of International Lithium Corp.

Mr. Brooks replaces Mr. Wayne Spilsbury, who resigned as a director of ILC on February 13, 2017. Mr. Spilsbury is also a director of Australian Stock Exchange-listed Pioneer Resources Limited (“Pioneer”) (ASX:PIO) a party to an option agreement with International Lithium Corp. on the Mavis and Raleigh pegmatite projects located in Ontario, Canada.

International Lithium Announces Strategic Investments and Royalty Business Model

February 9, 2017 International Lithium announced that further to the Company’s news release dated January 25, 2017 announcing certain strategic changes to its corporate structure, ILC will now begin to build its new business model.

As part of the new model, ILC will continue to focus its efforts on the advancement of the Mariana Lithium Brine project in Argentina and the Avalonia Lithium Pegmatite project in Ireland together with strategic joint venture partner Ganfeng Lithium (“GFL”) in a manner that best suits the interests of both parties. Discussions are currently underway to identify the most effective structure in which to move these projects forward and to add value to both GFL and ILC.

ILC will also continue to focus on the advancement of the Mavis and Raleigh Lithium Pegmatite projects in Ontario, Canada with strategic partner Pioneer Resources Limited where the first hole of a recently announced drilling campaign has reported an intersection of spodumene bearing pegmatite (Company news releases, February 7 and February 8, 2017).

In addition to these ongoing value generators, ILC intends to build on the expertise it has gained in acquiring and advancing world class lithium prospects and will seek to extend its portfolio of strategic assets that are not restricted to early stage exploration prospects. The Company will now begin to pursue lithium (and possibly other strategic mineral interests related to the battery sector) projects, investments and royalties in partnerships with worldwide leaders in the battery making, electric car, energy and utilities industries.

ILC has begun building a team that will give it a significant advantage in assessing and acquiring the highest quality projects while maintaining a significant core strength of experienced and talented individuals possessing extensive experience in corporate governance and international finance.

“I am very pleased with how our strategic transition is moving forward at ILC,” states Kirill Klip, Chairman, President and CEO International Lithium Corp. “We are switching from a relatively low profit base of only managing exploration operations for the development of our J/V projects with our strategic partners to building a sizeable portfolio of strategic assets. Examples of our successful past record include the Mariana and Avalonia lithium projects which are being developed in conjunction with lithium industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium, our strategic partner. Expanding our focus to include investments in opportunities on a broader scale that may see mine production in the near term and seek financing in creative manners that restrict shareholder dilution to fund these acquisitions will be in alignment with our current partners and shareholders and give us an edge over other companies that are closely tied to specific exploration prospects. This new business model will allow ILC to capitalise on the growth of our industry which is providing the material base for the ongoing Green Energy rEVolution. Lithium based energy storage technology is at the centre of the exponential growth in the markets for electric cars and Energy Storage Systems, which are providing the necessary technical solutions for solar and wind power generation that are intermittent in their nature.”

ILC is actively engaging in the investigation and identification of strategic opportunities both internally and with select investment consultants. All interested parties in International Lithium’s portfolio of assets and its new business model are invited to contact us directly at InternationalLithiumCorp@gmail.com

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. is an exploration company with an outstanding portfolio of projects, strong management ownership, robust financial support and a strategic partner and keystone investor Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., a leading China based lithium product manufacturer.

The Company’s primary focus is the strategic stake in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project (including 10% back-in right), a joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. within the renowned South American “Lithium Belt” that is the host to the vast majority of global lithium resources, reserves and production. The Mariana project strategically encompasses an entire mineral rich evaporate basin, totalling 160 square kilometres, that ranks as one of the more prospective salars or ‘salt lakes’ in the region.

Complementing the Company’s lithium brine project are three rare metals pegmatite properties in Canada known as the Mavis, Raleigh, and Forgan projects; and one project in Ireland (Avalonia project) that encompasses an extensive 50km long pegmatite belt. The Avalonia project is under option to strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium and the Mavis and Raleigh projects with strategic partner Pioneer Resources Limited (ASX:PIO). The Mavis, Raleigh and Forgan projects together form the basis of the Company’s newly created Upper Canada Lithium Pool designated to focus on acquiring numerous prospects with previously reported high concentrations of lithium in close proximity to existing infrastructure.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in vehicle propulsion technologies and portable electronics, lithium is paramount to tomorrow’s “green-tech”, sustainable economy. By positioning itself with solid development partners and acquiring high quality grass roots projects at an early stage of exploration, ILC aims to be the resource explorer of choice for investors in green tech and build value for its shareholders.

International Lithium Corp. Announces Strategic Changes

On January 25, 2017 International Lithium announced the appointment of Kirill Klip, the President of ILC, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, such that he will act as the CEO, President and Chairman of the Company. Gary Schellenberg has resigned as CEO and a director of the Company. Mike Sieb has also resigned as a director of the Company and Jerry Bella has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. To fill the vacancies of the departing directors and officers, and to add an additional director, as permitted by ILC’s Articles, David Shen, John Wisbey and Ross Thompson have been appointed (subject to TSXV approval) as directors of the Company. Maurice Brooks has been appointed (subject to TSXV approval) as interim CFO. John Wisbey will fill the role of Corporate Secretary.

Kirill Klip, Chairman and CEO of International Lithium stated: “I would like to thank management and directors of International Lithium for the development of our Company and its portfolio of projects to this stage. Now it is time to bring our Company to the next level based on a strategic partnership with a worldwide leader in our industry Ganfeng Lithium. My strategy will be defined by maximising shareholders’ value in our Company. My priorities will be to build the ILC Team and advance our projects in order to facilitate potential production to their particular needs as a lithium end-user utilising Ganfeng’s technology and access to the capital. My focus will be to minimise dilution while optimising capital management at ILC in order to advance our Joint Venture operations and build a strong portfolio of new projects for further development.”

“Ganfeng has a strong commitment to supply Lithium products to various industries worldwide,” stated Ganfeng’s Director, Wang Xiaoshen, “so we clearly have a vested interest in these projects and have been very hands-on in the evaluation of ILC’s properties. I feel confident that these projects fit our resource strategy.”

Ganfeng is the largest integrated lithium producer in China, with a total capacity of around 30,000 tpa LCE. Ganfeng’s products include lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, lithium fluoride, lithium chloride, and other chemical products of lithium. In Australia, Ganfeng Lithium owns a 43.1% interest in the Mt. Marion lithium spodumene mine with Mineral Resources Ltd. (43.1%) and Neometals Ltd. (13.8%). Ganfeng was founded in 2000 and trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of around US$ 3 billion.

The recent Volkswagen scandal has once again shed light on polluting vehicles and the health hazard they pose to the public and environment. In hopes of ending this tainted legacy, governments have begun implementing regulations to phase out emission causing vehicles. Respectively, all major automakers have followed suit and pledged to build dozens of electric vehicles in years to come.

Maybe you missed it, but China is now “The Center of the Lithium Universe”. China is already the world’s largest electric vehicle market. BYD, the Chinese company backed by Warren Buffett, is the largest EV manufacturer in the world, thus the Chinese companies are producing the largest amount of lithium chemicals for the batteries required to make them. The market is booming, there are currently 25 companies making 51 models of electric cars in China. Over 500,000 EVs will be sold in China this year alone. By comparison, it took GM 7 years to sell 100,000 Chevy Volts since 2009 which is projected to be also the total of sales for BYD just in this year!

Now there are reports that China is pushing for the very aggressive California style Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program. “8% of new cars to be electric by 2018, 12% by 2020.” Let’s put it into perspective: this year there are just over 1% of new cars sales in China. By 2018 they are talking about a factor of 8x that and 12x by 2020. That’s a 12x increase in the number of electric cars to be produced in China! Let’s digest it all for a moment…

Chinese companies currently control the majority of the Lithium Hydroxide market, a critical chemical product (so-called battery grade lithium) that goes into EV batteries. The same product that also goes into Tesla batteries, which Panasonic makes lithium cells for.

Magazine “Industrial Minerals” reported about Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium from China and their incredible growth: “Lithium boom continues to fuel Chinese majors” – Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium both saw turnovers more than double in the first nine months of 2016.

Strategic Partner Ganfeng Lithium to Increase Equity Ownership in International Lithium.

“I am very pleased that Ganfeng Lithium is reinforcing its strategic stake in International Lithium. Ganfeng is a worldwide leader in lithium materials production based in China. They provide not only the capital to advance our joint venture projects in Argentina and Ireland, but the technology to facilitate potential production to their particular needs as a lithium end-user. Ganfeng holds 19 patents and is the only company producing lithium chemicals both from brine and hard rock spodumene sources” states Kirill Klip, President of the Company.

International Lithium develops lithium projects on three continents: in Europe, Argentina and Canada. This year $17 million Canadian dollars were allocated to all ILC projects for development up to the end of 2017.