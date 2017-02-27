Commercial Buildings Can Now Earn Recognition From the Department of Energy

Owning and operating a commercial building can be costly after all associated costs are factored in, especially when energy consumption practices are not managed strategically. Participants in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Interior Lighting Campaign (ILC) have found a simple, cost effective way to take advantage of savings opportunities, while also collectively saving over $13 million in annual electricity costs. How? Through the replacement of inefficient, often outdated lighting infrastructure. Standard troffers are recessed ceiling lighting fixtures that commonly use less efficienct fluorescent technology that operates for 10+ hours a day and consumes over 96.7 TWh of electricity annually – the quivalent of energy consumed by 8.9 million homes!

Participants like CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., Target, and T-Mobile have worked at an exceptional pace to surpass the ILC’s goal of upgrading 1 million troffers to high-efficiency troffer systems. Leveraging the High-Efficiency Troffer Lighting Specification guidance provided through the ILC, building owners have the opportunity to actualize energy savings of up to 60%.

The 2017 Interior lighting Campaign will culminate with the recognition of participants that have exhibited exemplary performance in a variety of categories during the Building Owners and Managers Association’s (BOMA) annual conference this year located in Nashville.

Applications are still being accepted! Interested participants are invited to submit installation or retrofit project information completed between January 1, 2013 and April 2017 to be considered. The deadline for submission is April 3, 2017.

To learn more about how to participate in the ILC and previous award winners, please visit the Interior Lighting Campaign’s website.