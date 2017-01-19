CON Edison Development Acquires Three Key Assets of Juhl Energy

National Renewable Leader Purchases Interest in Three Operating Wind Facilities, O & M Business, and Approximately 500-MW Pipeline of Wind Projects in the Midwest

ConEdison Development (CED), one of America’s largest owners and operators of renewable energy infrastructure projects, today announced the acquisition of Juhl Energy Services, Inc., a development pipeline of wind projects and portfolio of operating projects from Juhl Energy, a provider of clean energy solutions and a pioneer in the field of community wind power.

CED has purchased Juhl Energy’s interest in a portfolio of three operating wind projects that have a total capacity of 36 megawatts (MW) and are located in Minnesota and Iowa.

CED has also acquired Juhl Energy Service Inc.’s operating and maintenance (O&M) services business. The O&M unit currently supports ten individual projects and associated personnel.

Finally, CED also acquired Juhl Energy’s interest in a pipeline of wind projects of approximately 500 MW in the Mid-West.

“This acquisition enables ConEdison Development to expand its footprint in the Midwest region, and grow our market share and further elevate our leadership profile in America’s renewables sector,” said Mark Noyes, President and CEO of ConEdison Development. “With its experience, expertise and strong relationships, Juhl Energy has long enjoyed a first-class reputation as a key wind energy player in the Midwest. These acquisitions encompass both wind assets and renewable energy services, and we intend to capitalize on Juhl’s excellent track record in both areas.”

“We are very pleased to have completed this transaction with ConEdison Development and we look forward to continuing our work together with them in the future,” added Dan Juhl, Chairman and CEO of Juhl Energy.

About ConEdison Development

ConEdison Development (CED) develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects. The company is one of the largest owners and operators of solar projects in North America.

CED is focusing on energy infrastructure assets as part of a growth strategy and an overall corporate goal of responsible environmental stewardship. Through its deep resources and trusted relationships with a range of energy-related companies, CED currently owns and operates facilities generating more than 1350 MW DC / 1100 MW AC of renewable power across Arizona, California, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Texas.

ConEdison Development is one of the clean energy businesses of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], the nation’s oldest and one of the largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $47 billion in assets. More information can be obtained by calling 914- 993-2185. You can also visit the Consolidated Edison, Inc. website at www.conedison.com.