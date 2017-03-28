Con Edison Solutions Awarded Energy Savings Performance Contract Through the Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network

Contract supports over $7 million of guaranteed annual cost savings across 6 million square feet of medical space

Con Edison Solutions (CES), one of America’s leading energy services companies, has signed an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with the Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6). The contract for VISN 6 includes VA Medical Centers in Ashville, NC, Beckley, WV, Durham, NC, Fayetteville, NC, Salisbury, NC, Salem, VA, and Richmond, VA – totaling more than 6 million square feet.

As the selected energy services company, Con Edison Solutions is responsible for all phases of the VISN 6 ESPC project, including the development and engineering phase of the investment grade audit, coordinating the project’s financing, managing implementation, and the post-construction services associated with the ESPC.

“Con Edison Solutions is thrilled to again be working with the VA, an organization that has been a highly responsive partner in the past, on this monumental energy savings initiative,” said Mark Noyes, President and CEO of Con Edison Solutions. “Our organization prides itself on its extensive involvement with supporting federal agencies in energy upgrades, and we are excited to work with the VA to provide this region’s well-deserving veterans top-notch facilities while saving money.”

“The Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network is dedicated to providing effective, compassionate, safe, and efficient care to our region’s veterans, which in part includes investing in high-quality and cost effective facilities that will best serve these men and women,” said William Marks Hudson, PE, CEM, VISN 6 Energy Manager. “This contracting vehicle not only allows us the opportunity to save energy and dollars, it allows us to upgrade vital infrastructure essential to the delivery of that care. “We are excited about our partnership with Con Edison Solutions, a nationally-acclaimed energy services company, with noted expertise we can tap to improve our ability to provide reliable facilities and systems.

Prior to signing the ESPC on December 20, 2016, CES developed and finalized an investment-grade audit report with VISN 6. CES evaluated all of the Department of Energy’s nineteen Technical Categories of energy efficiency improvements at VISN 6, while analyzing the facilities’ current energy consumption and potential areas for improvement. Con Edison Solutions then identified and proposed a number of energy efficiency improvements for the VISN 6 facilities based on facility-specific needs and overall project economics. This ESPC project will include the following energy efficiency improvement upgrades at the seven facilities: Building Envelope, Air Handlers, Chilled Water & AC Systems, Boilers/Boiler Systems, Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting, Building Controls, Plumbing System & Water Conservation, Distribution Systems, Facility Resiliency During Utility Disruptions, Renewables, and others.

The contract supports $7.2 million of guaranteed cost savings to the VA in the first year and more than $4.6 million annually thereafter. The project has a 15.4 year simple payback.

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is the nation’s largest integrated health care system and is organized into twenty-one Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs), one of which is VISN 6. VISN 6 is comprised of VA Medical Centers and associated community-based outpatient clinics spanning North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia (see map). The network utilizes more than 13,500 clinical and support staff members, and about 4,000 volunteers to serve greater than 340,000 veterans annually across a three-state service area.

About Con Edison Solutions

Con Edison Solutions is a leading energy services company that provides renewable energy, sustainability services, cost-effective energy efficiency solutions, demand response, and energy performance contracting. The company serves commercial, industrial, residential and government customers, as well as universities, public school districts, and hospitals nationwide. Offering innovative products, financial stability, and a commitment to customer service, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, New York, with offices in Burlington, Massachusetts; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Falls Church, Virginia; Tampa, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas, Nashville, Tennessee; and Bloomington, Minnesota. The firm’s dedicated team of energy professionals delivers a broad range of energy solutions. Con Edison Solutions offers programs and services designed to help customers achieve their individual energy objectives and is accredited as an Energy Services Provider (ESP) by the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO).

Con Edison Solutions is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED). More information can be obtained by calling 1-888-210-8899 or visiting the Con Edison Solutions website at www.conedsolutions.com. You can also visit the Consolidated Edison, Inc. website at http://investor.conedison.com for information on all of the Consolidated Edison companies.

About The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)

The VHA is the nation’s largest integrated health care system. VHA is organized into 21 regional districts that manage care for more than 8.3 million Veterans in 153 Medical Centers and more than 1,400 Primary Outpatient Clinics, also known as Community Based Outpatient Clinics, community living centers and Domiciliaries.

