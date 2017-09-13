Energy Cornell Tech’s First Academic Building, Powered by Solaria, Unveiled in Dedication Ceremony « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 13, 2017









Solaria Architectural Solar Helps Enable the Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center Towards Net Zero Energy Solaria Corporation, global provider of solar module technologies, congratulates Cornell Tech on opening its new campus in New York City, the first ever campus built for the digital age. Cornell Tech brings together faculty, business leaders, tech entrepreneurs and students in a catalytic environment to produce visionary results grounded in significant needs that will reinvent the way we live in the digital age. The campus features innovative architectural designs that leveraged a number of green building strategies to maximize energy efficiency with a net zero energy (NZE) aspiration for the first academic building, The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center. Solaria is proud to have provided 2,300 PowerXT® and customized PowerViewTM modules for two buildings on the Cornell Tech campus–The Bloomberg Center and The Bridge–which, combined, utilize 47,000 ft2 of Solaria PV panels, the equivalent of a 900 kW system. Solaria's architectural solar installation was a valuable contribution to the strategy to generate on-site power for The Bloomberg Center. Solaria was selected for its ability to deliver the unique combination of attractive aesthetics, high degree of customization, competitive cost performance and high power generation in the quest for NZE.

“When designing the Bloomberg Center, we knew we needed to leverage the most innovative, yet proven, technologies available to help us achieve our building performance goals,” said Ung-Joo Scott Lee, Principal Architect, Morphosis Architects. “Through our team’s collaborative design and research, we developed multiple site specific strategies, including solar. Solaria offered important customizable options, an affordable solution and a great looking product –

addressing key criteria in the design of modern green buildings and overcoming the challenges of traditional construction practices.”

“Solaria is honored to have been a part of such an inspirational project. The Bloomberg Center model represents a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the same philosophy that drives Solaria’s mission to achieve mainstream adoption for architectural solar,” said Udi Paret, GM Building Solutions, Solaria Corporation. “By pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency and raising the bar for building in New York, Cornell Tech is working towards creating a

Net Zero building with the right partners, products and big thinkers. It is clear that architectural solar is a critical part of a new sustainable standard in the built environment.”

Solaria’s rooftop solar solutions provide high-performance solar panels that produce up to 20% more energy than conventional modules. These high-density solar panels are optimized for rooftop applications and leverage a highly refined manufacturing process which results in a significantly higher energy yield than typical PV modules. It not only delivers high power but also improved shading tolerance, premium appearance and durability. Solaria’s architectural glass solutions that deliver the unique combination of high performance and high power density. This enables the optimization of thermal performance, effective daylighting, glare control and power generation. Solaria’s solar windows are easily customizable and offer design flexibility to adjust for a wide variety of sizes, glass type dimensions, coatings, Vt, and voltage.

