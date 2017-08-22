Energy Coronal Energy, Powered By PANASONIC, and Gulf Power Complete Largest Portfolio of Solar Installations on Department of Defense Property « Previous Forester Media • August 22, 2017









The 120 MWac Gulf Coast Solar Center in Northwest Florida comprises utility-scale solar photovoltaic systems at three Navy and Air Force sites Coronal Energy, powered by Panasonic, a leading independent power producer (IPP) and provider of turnkey renewable energy solutions, and Pensacola-headquartered energy provider Gulf Power have completed the largest combined portfolio of solar facilites on Department of Defense property to date. The 120 MWac Gulf Coast Solar Center spans 942 acres across three Navy and Air Force sites in Northwest Florida. Together with Air Force and Navy officials, executives from Coronal Energy, Panasonic, and Gulf Power celebrated the achievement today during a ceremony held at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Navy Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Saufley, which hosts the largest of the three solar installations: a 366-acre, 50 MWac solar generating facility. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

“We work hard every day to provide our customers with valuable and diverse energy solutions, and it’s a special occasion to see the vision we had for this project come to life today,” said Stan Connally, Gulf Power Chairman, President and CEO. “Adding clean, affordable energy to our energy grid through the innovative public-private partnership that enabled the completion of all three of the portfolio’s solar facilities is a proud accomplishment for Gulf Power, and a significant milestone for the local economy, our customers and the environment.”

The solar facility at NAS Pensacola’s NOLF Saufley comprises nearly 600,000 solar photovoltaic (PV) modules that will generate enough energy to power approximately 7,400 homes in Northwest Florida annually. The three-project portfolio, representing one of the largest combined solar projects east of the Mississippi, also includes 40 MWac and 30 MWac facilities at NAS Whiting Field’s NOLF Holley and the Eglin Air Force Base Reservation spanning 336 and 240 acres, respectively. In total the nearly 1.5 million solar panels generate enough energy to power more than 18,000 local homes each year across Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties.

“Considering the scale of the Gulf Coast Solar Center portfolio, collaboration between our team and the like-minded teams at the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and Gulf Power has been an essential element of our success in developing these projects,” said Jonathan Jaffrey, chairman and CEO of Coronal Energy™. “The result is a landmark energy project that represents what is possible when our nation’s military and its leading energy companies like Gulf Power commit to renewables. We are honored to take our place alongside these partners for this historic project.”

Combined, the facilities have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3.5 million tons over 25 years. This figure equates to removing nearly 670,700 cars from the road for one year.

“Each installation and mission throughout the Southeast is unique and it is imperative for us [the Navy] to have the energy security and resilience needed to support the greater Navy mission. There are eight renewable generation projects that DON is supporting in the southeast and today you are seeing the completion of two solar facilities in Northwest Florida totaling 122.5 megawatt direct current,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Martin. “We are pleased to know these facilities will help provide clean energy to thousands of homes across Northwest Florida.”

“The partnerships that we enjoy with the community here in Northwest Florida are incredibly gratifying,” said NAS Whiting Field Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Bahlau. “Today we get to observe the culmination of two years’ worth of teamwork and dedication to a project that has benefitted the Navy and Air Force teams, the community and the industries involved. NAS Whiting Field is committed to being a good neighbor to our communities, and I am thrilled to be a part of an endeavor that helps our local residents secure a new source of renewable energy.”

Brigadier General Evan Dertien, 96th Test Wing commander said, “The initiatives at Eglin AFB, along with those at Saufley and Holley, support the Department of Defense’s commitment to increasing renewable energy and are an impressive display of how joint partnerships can have a positive impact on energy independence. Additionally, the revenue received for leasing the projects on Eglin lands will afford us the opportunity to invest in energy modernization initiatives, while serving as a model for military/community partnerships.”

The combined solar facilities contribute to the growth rate for renewable energy jobs in Northwest Florida. Since construction began at all three locations in November 2016, nearly 450 local laborers have been deployed.

“We believe that economically favorable clean energy options are vital to our nation’s economy and security,” added Jaffrey. “We look forward to supporting the military as a trusted advisor as it pursues solar energy initatives on bases nationwide in a mission to modernize energy systems for reliability and resilience.”

The facilities are estimated to generate the following amounts of electricity:

– Eglin Air Force Base Reservation: 30 MWac (or 42 MWdc) plant with approximately 371,000 photovoltaic panels, producing enough energy to power nearly 4,500 Okaloosa County homes for a year.

– NAS Pensacola’s NOLF Saufley: 50 MWac (or 65 MWdc) plant with approximately 600,000 photovoltaic panels, producing enough energy to power nearly 7,400 Escambia County homes for a year.

– NAS Whiting Field’s NOLF Holley: 40 MWac (or 52 MWdc) plant with approximately 475,000 photovoltaic panels, producing enough energy to power nearly 6,100 Santa Rosa County homes for a year.

About Coronal Energy, powered by Panasonic

Coronal Energy, powered by Panasonic, is a leading independent power producer providing turnkey solar energy solutions tailored for diverse enterprise customers across North America, including utilities, corporations, and the public sector. It unites the financial strength of a Fortune Global 500 company (#128) and Panasonic’s award-winning history of solar innovation and sustainability leadership with the project development, finance, engineering, construction, and asset management experience of Coronal Energy. The result is smarter solar that translates to smarter business for customers. The collective experience of Coronal Energy, powered by Panasonic, includes projects in 40 states totaling 2.3 GW, with more than 3.4 GW of greenfield and brownfield projects under construction/contract or in development. For more information, please visit CoronalEnergy.com



About Gulf Power

Gulf Power is an investor-owned energy provider with all of its common stock owned by Atlanta-based Southern Company. Gulf Power serves more than 455,000 customers in eight counties throughout Northwest Florida. The company’s mission is to safely provide exceptional customer value by delivering reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electricity while strengthening our communities. Visit online at MyGulfPower.com or on the company’s Facebook page. News information can be found at GulfPowerNews.com.