CxA Credential Achieves DOE Recognition, ANSI Accreditation

The AABC Commissioning Group (ACG) announced that its CxA credential achieved accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as well as becoming a recognized certification by the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings® Workforce Guidelines program.

ACG’s CxA, or Certified Commissioning Authority, program recognizes independent building commissioning professionals who have demonstrated significant technical, management, and communications skills. They must also have documented project experience in leading, planning, coordinating and managing commissioning teams to implement commissioning processes in new and existing buildings.

“The CxA credential comprises the largest pool of certified commissioning providers in the world,” said Justin Garner, P.E., CxA, of Engineered Air Balance, Co. Inc. and ACG Certification Council Chairman. “Gaining ANSI accreditation and Better Buildings recognition, combined with ACG members’ longstanding commitment to providing independent, third-party commissioning services, cements the CxA as the preeminent commissioning credential for new and existing buildings.”

The combination of the ANSI and DOE “seals of approval” means that building owners, contractors, state or local jurisdictions, code organizations, or others who want to ensure that they are using a commissioning certification that is industry-accepted, third-party validated, and ISO 17024-compliant can confidently specify ACG’s certified commissioning authority.

Additionally, this recognition ensures that the CxA is considered an approved commissioning credential for all federally funded projects. The General Services Administration has long recognized the value of commissioning citing commissioning agents’ “in-depth expertise with the commissioning process including verification techniques, functional performance testing, system equipment and O&M knowledge.”

