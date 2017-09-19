Energy DENT Instruments Launches All-New PowerScout 12 HD and PowerScout 48 HD Multi-Circuit Power Submeters « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 19, 2017









DENT Instruments, a global leader in the design and manufacture of power and energy measurement instruments, announced the introduction of two all-new multi-circuit power submeters: PowerScout 12 HD & PowerScout 48 HD. These two new models, which replace all models of the PowerScout 24, monitor voltage, current, power, energy, and many other electrical parameters on multiple single and/or three-phase systems. The PowerScout 12 HD and PowerScout 48 HD are equipped with several key features including a USB port for quick setup, and an optional local display for diagnostics and reading real-time values. In addition to Modbus and BACnet communications, standard Serial RS-485 and Ethernet communications are now available in the same unit. Easily toggle between communication methods, protocols, and other parameters in the field using the USB port and ViewPoint HD software. Both meters meet ANSI C-12.20-2010 Class 0.2 revenue grade standards for accuracy.

Unique to the PowerScout 48 HD are two independent voltage inputs, which allow the meter to be used on two 90-600V (phase-to-phase) services simultaneously. The PowerScout 48 HD is also available on a new mounting plate to help facilitate easy, safe installation.

As part of the new meter launch, ViewPoint HD software has also been completely redesigned with a fresh, new look and streamlined functionality.

Christopher Dent, President of DENT Instruments said, “The PowerScout 12 HD and PowerScout 48 HD meters are our most flexible, powerful submeters yet. Instead of having one specific meter for a job, these next generation PowerScout meters can adapt to nearly any project requirement. They allow you to mix-and-match a full range of split core or RōCoil (Rogowski) current transformers on 12 or 48 circuit installations. All PowerScout meters are line-powered and can be used on a wide range of voltage services from 90-600VAC.”

The PowerScout Series networked power meters are designed to provide timely and accurate consumption data to gain the upper hand on electrical costs in today’s escalating energy market. PowerScout meters can capture kWh/kW energy and demand data as well as virtually all relevant energy parameters for diagnostics and monitoring on three-phase or single-phase circuit installations. The PowerScout’s flexibility, size, and ease-of-use make them ideal tools for gathering detailed consumption data in commercial, industrial, government, and retail environments.

DENT Instruments is a leading supplier of an array of precision measurement instrumentation and analytical software in the field of energy management.

