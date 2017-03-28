DNV GL Awards Shop Approval Certification to Ingeteam’s Converter Manufacturing Plant

Ingeteam, an independent global supplier of electrical conversion equipment, announced today that it received DNV GL’s “Shop Approval in Renewable Energy” certification for its wind converter manufacturing facility in Northern Spain. This certification, granted after an audit of extensive depth and rigour, will reduce and simplify the manufacturing audits or possibly even exempt Ingeteam and its present or future customers from any manufacturing audit for the next three years.

The DNV GL Shop Approval service certifies that a workshop operates with approved production facilities, working procedures, methods and qualified staff. It is independent from component, type or project certification and is always workshop specific.

The facility is an important manufacturing centre for Ingeteam, where 200 employees deliver electrical conversion systems ranging from 660 kW to 10 MW, as well as the associated control equipment.

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

“The Shop Approval standard is more than the typical product certification,” explained Ana Goyen, Managing Director of Ingeteam’s Wind Business Unit. “It is a comprehensive audit that will help us and our customers to reduce and simplify the manufacturing audits or possibly even exempt us, and any of our present or future customers, from having to pass DNV GL plant inspections for a period of three years. This certificate will enable us to reduce the time and costs for any future equipment to be manufactured at our plant. It represents a serious guarantee of manufacturing quality and delivery for the customers.”

The certification concept for shop approval provides evidence to stakeholders that a manufacturer has demonstrated verifiable capability for the manufacturing process. It is relative to an approved scope of work to comply with a set of requirements identified as being critical for the manufacturing processes. With this scheme, DNV GL offers next level certification and standardization, going beyond modules and elements to include all technical aspects laid down in standards and recommended practices.

“Our certification schemes have been adapted to meet market needs and stakeholder expectations. The shop approval service is designed to provide a flexible and modular concept, to address individual needs, and to reduce costs for the manufacturing process without compromising the added value and quality,” commented Mike Wöbbeking, Head of Certification Body & Service Area Leader of Renewables Certification at DNV GL.

About DNV GL

Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. We provide classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas and energy industries. We also provide certification services to customers across a wide range of industries. Combining leading technical and operational expertise, risk methodology and in-depth industry knowledge, we empower our customers’ decisions and actions with trust and confidence. We continuously invest in research and collaborative innovation to provide customers and society with operational and technological foresight. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are dedicated to helping customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

About Ingeteam

Ingeteam, an independent supplier of electrical conversion equipment, offers power converters, generators, turbine controllers, CMS, SCADA management systems and O&M services for wind turbines up to 12 MW for onshore and offshore applications. The company is committed to investing in technology and innovation as the drivers of future growth. Since 1995, almost 24,000 wind power converters have been commissioned with Ingeteam’s technology, accounting for 36 GW of installed wind power capacity worldwide and a 7.5% market share[1]. The company is the world’s number one supplier of wind power converters and its global footprint includes manufacturing facilities in Europe, North and South America, and sales and service centers strategically located all over the world. In 2016, 5% of net sales was invested in R&D, the backbone of Ingeteam’s business activity.

