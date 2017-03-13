Douglas Lighting Controls Unveils Dialog Room Controller 2

Douglas Lighting Controls, a member of the Panasonic family of companies, has introduced the Dialog® Room Controller 2 for light and receptacle control of offices, classrooms, and other defined spaces. The stand-alone system is factory configured with wall station switches, occupancy and daylight sensors that connect to the controller through a low-voltage power and data network.

The Dialog Room Controller 2 is modeled after the award-winning Dialog® Room Controller, which has four circuits, four dimming channels and an optional two circuit UL 924 expansion pack. Douglas’ newest version offers a simplified, value engineered model that features Plug ‘N Control functionality for up to two separate 20A loads and two independent 0-10V dimming channels. This patent-pending room controller offers a cost-effective lighting control option with proven reliability. It has a lightweight enclosure and is easy to install.

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

“Following the success of the original Dialog Room Controller, we’re excited to offer this option as an out-of–the-box ready, Plug ‘N Control system that will enhance global lighting control and scheduling for end-users,” said Rob Mahaffey, director of product market development at Douglas Lighting Controls. “Connecting to the switches and sensors is even easier using our non-polarized #18/2 power and data network, which follows a free topology architecture.”

To ensure code compliance (ASHRAE, CEC Title 24) and make product selection easier, the Dialog Room Controller 2 is offered in kitted systems that arrive on site packaged and labelled for specific rooms. All peripherals (occupancy sensors, daylight sensors, and switches) use a two-wire 18AWG power and data bus to make networking devices faster and less expensive than Ethernet cable.

This new room controller can be fully integrated with the Dialog centralized controller for flexible network architecture and facility-wide control. It allows for room-by-room commissioning before centralized network connections are completed.

The thoughtful design minimizes wiring complications by mounting the controller directly to a junction box using the incorporated ½ inch chase nipple. Color-coded labels correspond with wires and connection details inside the wiring compartment clearly identify proper connections. To make the addition of lighting controls simple, it is 120/277/347VAC configured, UL and CSA certified, and plenum rated in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Douglas Lighting Controls, please visit: www.douglaslightingcontrols.com.

About Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc.

Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of the Panasonic Group, operates Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Douglas Lighting Controls, two market leaders in the industry. Universal Lighting Technologies, based in Nashville, Tennessee, engineers LED solutions for commercial lighting applications as well as LED, linear fluorescent, compact fluorescent, HID, and eHID components. Douglas Lighting Controls, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, develops innovative controls systems and works to engineer end-to-end energy-efficient, easy-to-install digital lighting-control solutions for commercial buildings, campuses and sports complexes throughout North America. Together, Douglas and Universal, provide customers with the most advanced lighting controls and LED components available today.