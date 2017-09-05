Energy E.ON Breaks Ground on Texas Waves Energy Storage Projects « Previous Forester Media • September 5, 2017









E.ON today began construction on its Texas Waves energy storage projects co-located at the existing E.ON Pyron and Inadale wind farms in West Texas. Texas Waves consists of two 9.9 megawatt (MW) short duration energy storage projects using lithium-ion battery technology and will be an integral part of the wind farm facilities near Roscoe, Texas. These projects will be the second and third grid connected lithium-ion battery systems installed by E.ON in North America and are expected to be online by the end of 2017.

“Breaking ground on this project is particularly exciting as it allows us to continue to build our reputation as one of the leading players in North American energy storage,” said Mark Frigo, VP of Energy Storage North America at E.ON. “These projects will benefit from the lessons learned and experience accumulated on our Iron Horse project, completed back in April.”

Iron Horse, E.ON’s first grid connected lithium battery system project, consisting of a 10 MW energy storage facility with an adjacent 2 MW solar array southeast of Tucson, Ariz., is online and helping Tucson Electric Power (TEP) maintain reliable electric service for more than 400,000 customers by providing frequency regulation and voltage control support.

Texas Waves are designed to provide ancillary services to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market and will be capable of responding to shifts in power demand more quickly, increasing system reliability and efficiency.

E.ON designated Greensmith Energy for energy storage software and services and has selected Primoris Renewable Energy for engineering, procurement and construction on the Texas Waves projects.

E.ON has developed, built and operates more than 3,100 MW of solar and wind renewable energy generation across the U.S., with more on the way. E.ON also offers O&M and asset management services to third party owner/operators looking for “Service with an Owner’s Eye.”

