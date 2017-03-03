Energy Eaton and Enlighted Deliver Connected Lighting for Smart Commercial and Industrial Buildings, Rapidly Accelerating Adoption of the Internet of Things « Previous Forester Media • March 3, 2017











Power management company Eaton today announced a collaboration with Internet of Things (IoT) leader Enlighted to accelerate the deployment of advanced sensory networks in commercial and industrial buildings. By integrating Enlighted’s hardware, software, services and broader capabilities with Eaton’s lighting-emitting diode (LED) lighting and controls portfolio, the two companies aim to dramatically increase the adoption of connected lighting solutions by providing simplified solutions that are readily deployable. There is strong synergy between the lighting industry and the IoT industry, and connected lighting is one of the fastest and most economical paths to deploying IoT in commercial buildings.

“This is a transformational moment for the lighting industry as the worlds of IoT and lighting are coming together to lay the foundation for brilliant buildings through connected lighting,” said Kraig Kasler, president, Eaton’s Lighting Division. “Lighting systems customers are demanding sophisticated controls to optimize their energy costs while looking to give their buildings advanced IoT-based sensory systems. These systems yield profound insight into a building’s operations, changing the way building owners and operators manage their assets and business processes.”

With Enlighted’s technology directly integrated into Eaton’s portfolio, including products with the company’s advanced WaveStream™ LED technology, the LumaWatt Pro Connected Lighting System powered by Enlighted is designed to deliver a highly advanced connected lighting solution. Enterprise customers can take advantage of the advanced IoT capabilities to acquire actionable, granular data on lighting energy use and performance, space utilization, asset tracking, HVAC and more. In addition to the LumaWatt Pro line expansion, the collaboration will allow data from Eaton’s lighting controls systems to be connected to Enlighted’s IoT applications, such as spacE (space utilization) and airE (HVAC optimization).

“Commercial real estate is the largest asset class on the planet. The foundation for the next generation smart buildings, what we like to call brilliant buildings, is the connections made through a building’s sensory network,” said Joe Costello, chief executive officer, Enlighted. “The best way today to lay the foundation for brilliant buildings is by giving a building a sensory system. This is most efficiently achieved through connected lighting, created by combining advanced IoT capabilities with leading lighting manufacturers. We are excited about working on this huge opportunity with Eaton.”

In addition to expanding Eaton’s LumaWatt Pro, powered by Enlighted solution set, Eaton will lead the sales and support efforts of Enlighted’s solutions through the North American agent representative network and expand its own lighting systems portfolio with products integrating Enlighted’s application technology. Enlighted will continue to develop end customer demand for its world class value-added applications, its value-added reseller (VAR) network, supporting fixture partners and additional partnerships in smart building technologies.

Eaton and Enlighted’s combined lighting and controls portfolio is listed on the Design Lights Consortium’s (DLC) Network Lighting Controls Qualified Products List (QPL). The QPL is a new industry resource to understand, evaluate and compare Networked Lighting Control Systems for commercial and industrial projects. The QPL also identifies systems eligible for new financial incentives and rebates from utilities and energy efficiency programs across North America.

Designed to change everything, Enlighted provides one of the world’s most advanced digital sensor and analytics platform for smarter buildings. To date, Enlighted’s advanced IoT platform is installed in more than 135 million square-feet nationwide including Fortune 500 companies. The system automates, analyzes, controls and reports environmental data through its advanced lighting sensors, driving building automation and efficiency. Enlighted works with lighting companies globally, to embed its sensors into luminaires, evolving the commercial and industrial marketplaces into advanced, integrated IoT ecosystem for smart buildings.

Enlighted was founded in 2009 and has received venture funding from Draper Nexus Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, RockPort Capital Partners, Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Intel Capital. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information about Enlighted products, visit enlightedinc.com.

Eaton delivers a range of innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, as well as controls products specifically designed to maximize performance, energy efficiency and cost savings. Eaton lighting solutions serve customers in the commercial, industrial, retail, institutional, residential, utility and other markets.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. Eaton provides energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.