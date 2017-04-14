Eaton and Powin Energy Collaborate to Fast-Track Aliso Canyon Energy Storage Project in Southern California

Power management company Eaton today announced a contract with Powin Energy to deliver a 2-megawatt energy storage project in the Los Angeles Basin to support regional electric capacity and grid reliability. The project is part of the Southern California Edison 2016 Aliso Canyon Energy Storage Resources Adequacy (RA) Only solicitation, which procured fast-responding energy storage resources. Eaton is the single source provider for the energy storage inverter and balance of system equipment.

“Powin Energy and Eaton worked together to help expedite and simplify the deployment of a dynamic energy storage system,” said Danny Lu, Vice President of sales and marketing at Powin Energy. “The solution combines Powin’s Stack140 energy storage system that includes our proprietary bp-OS software with Eaton’s Power Xpert storage inverter. Plus, Eaton’s electrical solutions, with real-time communications and diagnostics help reduce operation and maintenance costs while enhancing system responsiveness.”

Under the contract with Powin Energy, Eaton provided a utility-scale energy storage inverter, transformer, grid interface switchgear, low-voltage switchboard, B-Line® series cable tray and commissioning services. The project will incorporate a 2,000-kilowatt (kW) Eaton Power Xpert® energy storage inverter, which provides some of the highest power ratings for grid-tied, utility-scale storage projects and an 8,000-kilowatt hour (kWh) Powin Battery Energy Storage System. Eaton’s Power Xpert energy storage inverters and transformers are assembled in the U.S. Eaton’s Western U.S. regional manufacturing facilities and local technical support services are helping expedite the power distribution solutions.

“The energy storage projects in Southern California are a key part of a broader initiative that will help develop next generation energy infrastructure to enhance grid reliability and stability across the entire L.A. Basin,” said Chris Thompson, grid power business unit manager, Eaton. “With a fast-tracked timeline, the energy storage system deployed by Powin Energy and Eaton demonstrates how quickly such systems can be brought online to address our energy challenges.”

Eaton is leveraging more than 100 years of experience and expertise in utility and industrial environments to bring to market its Power Xpert energy storage utility-scale inverters. The inverters are part of Eaton’s portfolio of energy storage solutions and services, which also include: AC switching and protection, customized packaging, metering, monitoring and control systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/energystorage.

Eaton, a global technology leader in solutions and services that make electrical power operate more efficiently, reliably, safely and sustainably. Eaton’s global service team offers the industry’s broadest range of arc flash-related products and services, including arc flash hazard analysis, training and compliance and mitigating products and systems. These offerings are supported by one of the largest and most experienced teams of power system engineers in the world, with a comprehensive portfolio of services tailored for every stage of a power system’s life cycle, whether design, build or support.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

