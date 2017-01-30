Eaton Expands 9PX UPS Family with New 700-1500 VA Models

Power management company Eaton today announced that it has enhanced its line of 9PX™ uninterruptible power system (UPS) products with addition of new 700-1500 volt-ampere (VA) models. The new models feature the 9PX UPS’s industry-leading energy efficiency and reliability to help information technology (IT) professionals and data center managers organize, protect and manage their critical infrastructure.

Today’s data center and IT professionals seek reliable, efficient power management solutions to help lower costs and reduce total-cost-of-ownership over their critical infrastructure. Eaton’s 9PX UPS family serves as a vital component of a complete power management strategy, helping customers lower costs while reducing the risk of downtime due to unplanned outages and interruptions. Additionally, the 9PX is designed to integrate into a wide variety of applications, from IT to industrial, and work seamlessly with other Eaton power management solutions, providing enhanced flexibility for a broad range of IT environments.

Eaton’s new 9PX 700-1500 VA UPS models offer the same leading benefits of the full 9PX UPS family, including:

· Fast, flexible deployment with a graphical LCD menu and rack/tower form factor. A variety of model types make the 9PX adaptable to nearly any environment.

· Integration with Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager™ software, providing the tools required for advanced management within physical and virtual environments. The software increases system uptime and data integrity by allowing IT professionals to remotely monitor, manage and control power devices.

· Intuitive remote management with a Network Management Card (NMC) allows users to reboot protected devices over SNMP/web, initiate live migration of virtual machines, remotely notify and send email/SMS notifications and alarms, and record data for historic trending and analysis. Users in industrial environments can also remotely shut down the 9PX and restart it automatically with a new remote on/off (ROO) port.

“We continue to build on the innovation of our 9PX UPS line and provide solutions that work seamlessly with leading technologies to help customers organize, protect and manage critical IT assets,” said David Windsor, product manager, Eaton. “With our industry-leading efficiency and the ability to integrate into multiple application environments, Eaton’ latest platform provides customers with the flexibility and reliability to enhance the integrity and operation of their IT investments.”

To learn more about how the Eaton 9PX UPS helps IT managers protect critical infrastructure, visit Eaton.com/9PX. To learn more about Eaton’s power quality products and services, visit Eaton.com/powerquality.