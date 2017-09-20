Energy Energy Department Recognizes Las Vegas Sands Corporation for Energy- and Water-Efficiency Upgrades « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 20, 2017









The US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge is pleased to recognize Las Vegas Sands Corporation for energy-efficiency upgrades made throughout their properties including The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Sands Expo and Convention Center. Through the Better Buildings Challenge, Las Vegas Sands Corporation set a goal to reduce energy use across its hotels by 20% in 10 years. From 2011 to 2016, Las Vegas Sands Corporation has reduced energy consumption by 17%, saving more than 500 million kBtu.

Through the Better Buildings Challenge, the Energy Department is partnering with more than 345 private businesses and public-sector organizations to achieve 20% portfolio-wide energy savings and share successful strategies that maximize efficiency over the next decade. These organizations represent more than 4.4 billion square feet of building space, include more than 1,000 industrial facilities, and have committed $7 billion in financing. Since the Challenge launched in 2011, partners have shared more than 1,000 solutions, saved 240 trillion Btu, and cut an estimated $1.9 billion in energy costs.

In The Venetian and The Palazzo guest suites, Las Vegas Sands Corporation achieved an estimated 8 million kWh in electricity savings annually and 30 million gallons per year in water savings by upgrading guest room appliances, installing 100% LED lighting in each room, and installing shower heads and faucets with low-flow solutions in the guest suites. At the Sands Expo and Convention Center, the company began installing a wireless lighting control system while upgrading its exhibit halls to LED lights, which has saved approximately 3.1 million kWh in electricity use per year.

Additionally, Las Vegas Sands Corporation installed an underground water-irrigation tunnel and filtration system located 48 feet below The Palazzo parking garage. The company’s nanofiltration system converts groundwater flowing below the Las Vegas Strip into irrigation water, producing an average of 55,000 gallons per day which results in 20 million gallons per year of recycled water.

Read about how partners are catalyzing change and investment in energy efficiency, and discover their proven solutions in the Better Buildings Solution Center.

