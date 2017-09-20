Energy The Energy Efficiency Report of the Year: ACEEE 2017 State Scorecard to Reflect Big Shifts « Previous Forester Media • September 20, 2017











ACEEE to Highlight Most-Improved States, Top- and Bottom-5 States in 2017: CA, D.C., FL, ID, KS, KY, LA, MA, ND, NV, OK, OR, RI, SD, UT, VA, VT, WV, WY For the 50 states and Washington, D.C., the biggest national energy efficiency event of the year is fast approaching:the release of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) State Scorecard report – the longest-running, most trusted, detailed analysis of its kind. ACEEE will hold a webinar with the Department of Energy and report authors at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 28, 2017 to release its scorecard's findings. The 2017 Scorecard will see shakeups in state rankings, including major improvements for Idaho, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Louisiana. Also new this year: a metric for ranking policies designed to improve energy efficiency programs that serve low-income customers. This metric follows recent ACEEE research that finds low-income US households spend three times more, as a percentage of their income, on their household energy bills than other households.

The ACEEE Scorecard is published annually to call attention to the diverse policy tools available to governors, state legislators, and regulators. The report’s peer-reviewed results encourage state lawmakers to improve energy efficiency policies. The scorecard ranks states based on the strength and performance of efficiency policies and programs, and on best practices and leadership in energy efficiency.

This year, the ACEEE ranking will cover all 50 states and the District of Columbia, highlighting the top five and bottom five and focusing on the 10 most-improved states. States in the spotlight are (in alphabetical order): California, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Webinar presenters will include:

Steven Nadel, executive director, ACEEE

Kathleen Hogan, deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, DOE;

Weston Berg, research analyst and Scorecard lead author, ACEEE; and

Annie Gilleo, senior manager, state policy, ACEEE.

ABOUT ACEEE

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy acts as a catalyst to advance energy efficiency policies, programs, technologies, investments, and behaviors. For information about ACEEE and its programs, publications, and conferences, visit http://aceee.org.

