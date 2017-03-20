EVERLINE® LED T5HO Tubes Expands Linear LED Upgrade Options

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a global leader in lighting and a member of the Panasonic Group, is expanding its linear LED options with EVERLINE® T5HO LED Tubes. Installers who are focused on light levels or energy savings can choose from two available power levels – 25.5W and 22.5W – as a direct replacement option for F54T5HO fluorescent lamps.

“For installers who want to upgrade their T5HO fluorescent fixtures to LED technology, the EVERLINE LED T5HO Tubes provide energy savings and application flexibility with easy direct-to-socket installation,” said Greg Bennorth, director of product management for Universal’s EVERLINE LED Tubes. “Additionally, these T5HO tubes offer instant on at full light output, even in cold ambient temperatures.”

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

The new T5HO tubes, which increase energy savings by more than 50 percent versus standard F54T5HO fluorescent lamps, are compatible with most Programmed Start ballasts. The tubes are easy to install and offer less maintenance than traditional fluorescent, with a 50,000+ hour lifetime at L70.

The tubes offer excellent light quality with a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 82 and correlated color temperatures of 4000K and 5000K. A seamless glass design ensures no aging, discoloration or bowing from aging plastic tubes. The wide 240-degree beam angle eliminates dark zones ensuring uniformity and accuracy of light output.

For more information about Universal Lighting Technologies’ comprehensive line of EVERLINE LED products, visit www.unvlt.com.

About Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc.

Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of the Panasonic Group, operates Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Douglas Lighting Controls, two market leaders in the industry. Together, Douglas and Universal provide customers with the most advanced lighting controls and LED components available today.

About Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Seventy years ago, Nashville, Tennessee–based Universal Lighting Technologies was founded and became one of the first companies to manufacture fluorescent ballasts. Today, Universal engineers LED solutions for commercial lighting applications as well as linear fluorescent, compact fluorescent, HID, and eHID components. The company is regarded across the North American lighting industry as an industry leader through its commitment to innovation, quality and customer service.

