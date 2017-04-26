Franklin Electric’s New 9-Inch STS Series Offers Efficient, Yet Rugged Option for Submersible Turbine Applications

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) offers the new 9-inch STS Series Submersible Turbine Pump to further expand the breadth of the proven STS Series product family. The 9-inch STS Series Submersible Turbine Pump features a premium glass-lined bowl for maximum efficiency and abrasion resistance, along with the application flexibility provided by the dual discharge option for either a 6-inch or 8-inch drop pipe.

The complete STS Series product family now includes 5-inch, 6-inch, 8-inch, and 9-inch models with flows from 60 to 1600 gpm and a total dynamic head up to 2300 feet. Each pump features premium materials of construction, including ductile iron motor brackets, ductile iron discharges, cast 304 stainless steel impellers, robust spiral cutlass rubber intermediate bowl bearings, and copper bismuth bronze discharge and motor bracket bearings. In addition, the profile upthrust adjustment bolt provides exceptional upthrust protection, while the bronze motor bracket bearing is protected with a stainless-steel sand collar. The STS Series includes multiple options for customization to meet application requirements, including three intermediate bowl bearing materials of rubber, bronze, or Fluoroelastomer (FKM) and the choice of a standard 416 stainless steel shaft or optional chrome-hardened shaft.

Ideal for irrigation, agricultural, industrial, commercial, or municipal water pumping applications, each STS Series Submersible Turbine Pump is 100 percent factory tested and shipped with the actual test performance. The full STS Series product family can be sized and quoted with Franklin Electric’s “FE Select” software.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

