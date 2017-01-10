Global Energy Accelerator Connects Startups and Utilities to Reach Breakthroughs Faster

Free Electrons consortium to benefit potential market of 73 million customers

Utilities and accelerators from across the globe launched a first-of-its-kind consortium today designed to help energy start-ups refine and test their innovations to drive clean energy breakthroughs. The consortium, Free Electrons, will recruit energy startups to drive the next generation of ideas in clean energy, energy efficiency, e-mobility, digitization, and on-demand customer services.

Startups chosen for Free Electrons will gain access to industry leaders who will offer expertise, resources and access to their customer base in exchange for investment and partnership opportunities. Selected entrepreneurs will participate in three separate week-long ‘customer adoption’ modules in Silicon Valley, Lisbon/Dublin and Singapore. Partner utilities are leaders in the clean energy transition, covering more than 40 countries, representing over $148 billion in combined net income and access to over 73 million end customers worldwide.

Energy startups around the world with a working prototype are encouraged to apply to Free Electrons. Twelve energy startups will be selected by the eight utility partners to participate in the six-month accelerator program.

The call for the world’s energy startups starts on 9 January 2017. The application deadline is on 28 February 2017. The selection period is in March 2017 and the selected startups will be announced in April 2017. Interested applicants can apply for the Free Electrons program at www.freelectrons.co.

About the Free Electron Partners

AusNet Services

AusNet Services is a major player in the Australian energy industry. We are Victoria’s largest energy delivery service business owning and operating approximately $11 billion of electricity and gas distribution assets that connect into more than 1.3 million Victorian homes and businesses. The energy landscape is transforming and so are we. We are looking for new ways to move energy with significant investment in creating energy solutions to meet tomorrow’s needs. More information at www.ausnetservices.com.au.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is committed to promoting Dubai’s vision through the delivery of sustainable electricity and water services at a world-class level of reliability, efficiency and safety in an environment that nurtures innovation with a competent workforce and effective partnerships; supporting the sustainability of resources. More information at www.dewa.gov.ae.

ESB (Electricity Supply Board)

ESB is Ireland’s leading energy company, operating across the full spectrum of the electricity market: from generation, through transmission and distribution to supply. In addition, ESB extracts further value at certain points along this chain: supplying gas, using our networks to carry fibre for telecommunications, developing electric vehicle public charging infrastructure and an international consultancy arm which has worked in 120 countries globally. More information at www.esb.ie/innovation.

EDP (Energias de Portugal)

EDP is an energy producer, distributor and retailer with around 12 million customers in Portugal, Spain and Brazil. EDP has around 25GW of power production capacity of which 10GW are wind power generation, making us the 4th largest wind power producer in the world and 3rd in the US, and 5GW are hydro. Our renewable power business is present in 14 countries including US, Brazil and several European countries. More company information at www.edp.pt and startup support program information at www.edpstarter.com’

innogy

innogy SE is a European energy company, offering sustainable and innovative energy solutions. With its three business areas of renewables, grid & infrastructure as well as retail, it addresses the requirements of a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world. More information at www.innogy.com.

Origin Energy

Origin is an Australian integrated energy solutions provider with leading positions across energy retailing, power generation and natural gas production. Origin has a rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, and was the world’s first energy company to adopt all seven ‘We Mean Business Coalition’ initiatives, joining a worldwide group of non-government organisations, signatory companies and institutional investors committed to leadership on climate change. Origin is also scaling up its capabilities in digital metering and data and analytics to create more innovative and differentiated energy solutions for its millions of customers. More information at www.originenergy.com.au.

Singapore Power (SP)

Singapore Power Group (SP) is a leading energy utility group in the Asia Pacific. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and district cooling businesses in Singapore and China. More than 1.4 million industrial, commercial and residential customers in Singapore benefit from SP’s world-class transmission, distribution and market support services. The networks in Singapore are amongst the most reliable and cost-effective worldwide. More information at www.singaporepower.com.sg.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TSE: 9501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the largest utility in Japan serving more than 29 million homes and businesses. Worldwide the company has more than 74 subsidiaries and affiliates in 8 countries and employs approximately 43,330 people. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, totaled 6.8 trillion Japanese yen. The company was established in 1951 and is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.tepco.co.jp/en/corpinfo.

New Energy Nexus

New Energy Nexus supports clean, smart and distributed startups worldwide by facilitating collaboration and innovation between industry experts, accelerators and entrepreneurs that are transforming tomorrow’s energy systems. New Energy Nexus is powered by the California Clean Energy Fund (CalCEF). The California Clean Energy Fund (CalCEF) has been investing in, and accelerating clean energy innovation and startup ecosystems for over a decade. CalCEF is tightly integrated in a web of clean energy research institutions, startup accelerators, and investors. More information at www.energynexus.co.

swissnex San Francisco

Swissnex San Francisco fosters international collaboration in the fields of education, research and innovation. With a belief that entrepreneurship is crucial to the clean energy transition, swissnex launched the SAFT – Energy startup solutions for 2050 accelerator program in 2015. swissnex brings over 13 years of experience connecting innovators with the right contacts and resources in Silicon Valley that they need to take their ventures to the next level. More information at www.swissnexsanfrancisco.org.