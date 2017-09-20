Energy Grand Hyatt New York Receives Energy Efficiency Leader Award from Trane at Climate Week NYC 2017 « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 20, 2017









Award recognizes outstanding commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability in the hospitality industry Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort systems and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, presented the Energy Efficiency Leader Award to Grand Hyatt® New York on Sept. 19. The award recognizes the hotel's outstanding commitment to best practices in energy efficiency and sustainability after a retrofit resulted in reduced energy use by 1,352,007 kilowatt hour (kWh) and reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 950 metric tons. Grand Hyatt New York's completion of upgrades improved the hotel's bottom line, while simultaneously enhancing sustainability. These upgrades demonstrate an outstanding commitment to environmental stewardship while providing long-term financial, environmental and facility benefits. "Grand Hyatt New York has a long-standing commitment to sustainability practices and we wanted to ensure that our work on the retrofit for our hotel minimized our impact on the environment," said Ron McGill, director of engineering at Grand Hyatt New York. "The hospitality industry has the power to shift the way energy is used in hotel buildings and Trane played an integral part in transforming our own use."

Each year, Ingersoll Rand and its family of brands – including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® – recognize organizations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to implementing best practices in energy efficiency and sustainability. Trane selected Grand Hyatt New York as one of just three organizations to receive the award in 2017.

Paul Camuti, senior vice president of innovation and Chief Technology Officer at Ingersoll Rand, presented the award. Directly following the ceremony, leaders from Grand Hyatt New York, Ingersoll Rand, New York State Energy Research and Development (NYSERDA) and WSP participated in a panel discussion tackling topics front of mind for guests at the event – sustainability best practices, implementing a commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability in New York City, as well as the hospitality industry.

“Grand Hyatt New York exemplifies the leadership in energy efficiency and environmental stewardship that we recognize annually with the Energy Efficiency Leader Award,” Camuti said. “Grand Hyatt New York’s retrofit underscores the impact partnerships and the power of technology have in providing long term environmental, financial and facility benefits.”

For Grand Hyatt New York, the driving force behind the project was to enhance the sustainability of its operation and help improve the financial performance of the New York facility.

Trane retrofitted Grand Hyatt New York’s building automation system and installed a wide range of building energy efficiency solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability:

Trane Ensemble™: Used as the interface to all of the system controllers and manages and monitors the hotel’s overall HVAC system.

Trane System Controllers: Manages and monitors the operation of the individual components of the HVAC System.

Trane Energy Manager: A cloud-based building energy management service enabling the hotel to make more cost-effective management and maintenance decisions.

Trane Energy Optics: An energy advisory service providing the hotel with data insights to enable improved energy performance.

Grand Hyatt New York’s performance also aligns with the Hyatt corporate commitment to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emission by 25 percent per square/meter worldwide by 2020.

