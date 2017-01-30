Helping Utilities Involve Consumers in Energy and Capacity Optimization

Landis+Gyr to Introduce Engage Platform at DistribuTech



Landis+Gyr, a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, will introduce its Engage solution suite at DistribuTech 2017. Engage brings together a wide-range of applications to support consumer involvement in making load management and distributed energy resource decisions.

“Consumers are responding to new and expanded energy choices, and as a result we see an opportunity for utilities to enhance their customer relationships. The Engage platform delivers a complete package for utilities seeking to involve consumers in energy and capacity optimization choices,” said John Radgowski, Vice President of Solutions Product Management at Landis+Gyr. “It supports both utility-directed and consumer-driven options for demand response and targeted load management.”

A centerpiece of this solution is the online Marketplace which provides a turnkey storefront for utilities to offer energy management devices directly to consumers – from thermostats and lightbulbs to water heaters and power strips. Marketplace also recommends and offers other energy saving product options to consumers, and helps streamline program participation to make it more convenient and accessible. A soon-to-be-released function of this portal will expand load management capabilities by offering rewards programs to consumers based on incentives for voluntary load reduction during peak periods.

These new functions complement Landis+Gyr’s existing load management applications, including Power Center head-end software and Home Energy Manager, a consumer interface for controlling load management schedules and settings. In addition to Landis+Gyr thermostats and switches, support for customer-purchased Wi-Fi thermostats within Power Center will be released later this year, allowing utilities to offer expanded participation in their demand response programs.

“The challenge of managing load profile on the distribution grid has never been greater, and the Engage platform is one more way Landis+Gyr is assisting our utility customers to balance loads, maintain power quality and protect infrastructure,” Radgowski said. “As part of our consumer intelligence portfolio, Engage automates consumer recruitment and engagement, while ensuring effective demand response programs.”



About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering the broadest portfolio of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid including; smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in 31 countries across five continents as an independent growth platform of the Toshiba Corporation (TKY:6502) and is also 40% owned by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ). With annualized sales of more than US$1.5 billion, the company employs 5,700 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at landisgyr.com.