HOMER Energy Offers Tours – Part of the HOMER International Microgrid Conference

In conjunction with the HOMER International Microgrid Conference taking place in Denver, Colorado from September 18-19, HOMER Energy has organized a series of tours that highlight some of Colorado’s most innovative energy projects. The tours will take place on Thursday, September 21. You must register by the end of the day Monday, September 18th.



Space is limited and spots will be assigned on first-come, first-served basis.

For further details and register please contact: keely@meetingboutique.com Thursday, September 21, 2017

TOUR SCHEDULE RSVP ONLY PLEASE NOTE: Transportation is not included in the tours, addresses are listed below with approximate time/distance. Meals are on your own. TOUR 1 – NREL – Thursday, September 21 – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

A three-hour tour of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL): As the nation's leading center for renewable energy research, NREL is developing new energy technologies to benefit both the environment and the economy. Explore NREL's sustainable campus and visit its Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF), a connection point where industry, academia, and government can work together on the most complex and important global energy challenges of our time. The tour will also include the Science and Technology Facility (S&TF), where, solar cell, thin-film, and nanostructure research are conducted, plus a stop at the Research Support Facility (RSF), an example of sustainable, high-performance design that incorporates the best in energy efficiency, environmental performance, and advanced controls using a "whole building" integrated design process. NOTE: Foreign nationals or people without a US Passport will need a special application to visit NREL. You will need a valid passport or US Driver's License for entry. Location – 15013 Denver W Pkwy, Golden, CO 80401 – 30 minutes drive from downtown Denver to NREL, please arrive 15 minutes early to clear security and park

TOUR 2 – Alliance for Sustainable Colorado’s LEED Platinum Building; The Alliance Center – Thursday, September 21 – 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Get an inside look at a leading edge effort to bring clean energy to existing commercial buildings with a visit to the Alliance for Sustainable Colorado’s LEED Platinum building, the Alliance Center. Located in downtown Denver, The Alliance Center is the site of the Direct Current (DC) Microgrid installation, a pilot project to measure the energy efficiency differential between alternating current and direct current on the same circuits and zones.

Location – Downtown Denver, 1536 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202. 30 minutes drive from NREL if you are attending the NREL tour prior to The Alliance Center tour.

TOUR 3 – SolarTAC – Thursday, September 21 – 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Tour SolarTAC’s integrated testing facility to learn about the history and future of the site, including GridNxt, which will offer innovators an opportunity to interconnect and test new battery technologies, advanced inverters, component interoperability and grid management systems.

Directions – I-70 East to exit 292 (Air PARK Road); left at the top of the exit and follow frontage road; left on Hudson (O’Malley’s); Solartac is on the right, electronic gate will open upon arrival, open parking – 30 minute drive from downtown Denver.

