Honeywell Helps US Air Force Drive Efficiency Savings at Los Angeles Air Force Base

Modernization Project Will Generate an Estimated $800,000 in Annual Energy Savings

Honeywell recently announced an $11 million modernization project at the U.S. Air Force base in Los Angeles, California. The project includes efficiency upgrades and renewable energy measures that will help cut energy use by approximately 17 percent and generate an estimated average of $800,000 in annual energy savings over the 23-year contact.

The project is part of an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) awarded by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center in a first-of-its-kind partnership with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama. Under the contract, Honeywell guarantees the improvements will generate enough energy savings to pay for the work, so the Air Force will not need an initial capital investment. Over the contract term, the project is self-funding.

“As a critical location for the U.S. Air Force, we strive to ensure the services we provide meet the highest standards of excellence, and the same should be said of our building infrastructure,” said Ed Wilson, energy manager, Los Angeles Air Force Base. “This project is a way for us to keep base facilities operating optimally and in the most environmentally and budget-sound way possible.”

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

Based in El Segundo, California, Los Angeles Air Force Base is home to the headquarters of the Space and Missile Systems Center, which is part of the Air Force Space Command. The base is the only active duty installation in the greater Los Angeles area, and serves nearly 5,000 personnel. The Honeywell project includes facility upgrades at 31 base buildings at both Los Angeles AFB and Fort MacArthur, an affiliated location 20 miles away comprised of housing and administrative facilities.

As part of the program, Honeywell will install 3,400 rooftop solar photovoltaic modules on four buildings that will generate 1,275 kilowatts of power — enough to cover nearly 10 percent of the base’s energy needs. Other improvements include:

· Lighting upgrades, including the replacement of existing fluorescent and incandescent lighting fixtures with more energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs at all locations, as well as the addition of occupancy sensors for local lighting control.

· New rooftop air conditioning units, including the installation of 14 new high-efficiency units and temperature control upgrades.

· Smart irrigation controls to replace existing manual controls at Fort MacArthur with new automated controllers for improved water conservation.

· Overall building energy improvements, including new solar reflective window film at seven buildings for improved temperature control and energy conservation.

“Military installations like Los Angeles Air Force Base play a critical role for those they serve and the broader community, but tackling important infrastructure needs is just one item in a long list of responsibilities,” said John Rajchert, president of Honeywell Building Solutions. “Performance contracts are viable tools for addressing infrastructure issues in often tough budgetary environments so bases can continue to operate at the highest possible level.”

Combined, the project will reduce Los Angeles Air Force Base’s annual energy consumption by nearly 5,500,000 kilowatt-hours — enough energy to power nearly 240 homes for a year. Honeywell and the Air Force expect to complete the project by early 2018.

A global leader in energy-saving technology and services, Honeywell has completed nearly 5,700 guaranteed efficiency projects around the world, including upgrades at more than 150 U.S. government facilities and campuses. Combined, this work is expected to decrease customers’ energy and operating costs by an estimated $6 billion.

About Honeywell Home and Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Solutions is a part of Honeywell Home and Building Technologies (HBT), a global business with more than 44,000 employees worldwide. HBT is a leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) and creates products, software and technologies found in more than 150 million homes and 10 million buildings worldwide. We help homeowners stay connected and in control of their comfort, security and energy use. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. Our advanced metering hardware and software solutions help electricity, gas and water providers supply customers and communities more efficiently. For more news and information on Honeywell Home and Building Technologies, please visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.