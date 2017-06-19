Energy Ice Energy and Apricus Sign Australia Distribution Deal « Previous Next » Forester Media • June 19, 2017









All Ice Energy products now available in Australia exclusively through Apricus Ice Energy, the leading provider of distributed thermal energy storage solutions, announced that it has entered into an agreement calling for Apricus Australia to become the exclusive distributor of all Ice Energy products in Australia. Apricus will market and sell to all market segments, including utilities, commercial and industrial, and residential, and will be responsible for installation and service. Initially the products will be imported from the U.S., but the mutual intent of the parties is for Apricus to manufacture locally as sales increase. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Apricus in this new market for Ice Energy,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Ice Energy. “Over the last 12 months we’ve had a steadily growing number of inquiries from Australia about our products. This is not surprising, given the needs of the country’s grid, the importance of their cooling load, and the ability of our products to turn that load into a cost-effective and reliable storage resource capable of flattening peak demand and eliminating solar over-generation.” Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

Hopkins continued, “Our preferred model for markets outside the U.S. is to partner with a local company capable of, and interested in, operating all aspects of our business in that market. Of equal importance, we look for a company whose core values align with ours, and whose culture aligns with or complements ours. It’s a testament to just how good a fit our companies are as partners, that this arrangement came together in only a few months. We couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship and new market.”

“We share Ice Energy’s enthusiasm about our partnership, as well as about the Australian market for Ice Energy products,” said Chris Taylor, Director of Apricus Australia. “There are terrific applications for the whole product line, but the hybrid AC/energy storage system for the home, with its ability to provide cooling 24/7, make ice with excess solar generation and cool for four hours without needing electricity to create the cooling for that period, is a truly disruptive product tailor-made for Australia.”

About Ice Energy

Ice Energy is a leading energy storage provider for the grid. Its thermal energy storage products deliver behind-the-meter storage for commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration and process cooling systems, and for home AC, providing peak capacity to over 40 utility service territories nationwide. With contracts to deliver 25.6 MW of storage to Southern California Edison in partnership with NRG Energy; 5 MW in Riverside, CA; 6 MW in Redding, CA; and an additional 450+ MW in the sales pipeline, the company is expanding quickly in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ice-energy.com.

About Apricus Australia

Apricus specializes in the design and manufacture of wholesale residential solar water heating systems with evacuated tubes and large-scale hot water solutions for commercial and industrial heating applications. Apricus systems are designed for home owners and organizations concerned about their environmental footprint and seeking the most efficient, sustainable way to manage rising energy costs for their residence or property. The company is a leader in efficient, innovative, versatile hot water solutions — designed in Australia to meet Australian conditions.

For more information, visit: http://apricus.com.au/

